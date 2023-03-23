Bank of England hikes interest rates by 25bps

In a 7-2 split, the central bank chose to increase interest rates to 4.25%, with two members voting to maintain rates at 4%.

The bank's Monetary Policy Committee referenced the "large and volatile moves in global financial markets" in its report, and said that its Financial Policy Committee had judged that the UK banking system "remains resilient" due to its "robust capital and strong liquidity positions".

It added that it was now forecasting that GDP growth predictions have moved to be slightly positive in the second quarter of this year, from an expectation of a 0.4% decrease as predicted in the last MPC meeting.

Following the collapse of US regional banks such as Silicon Valley Bank and turmoil around Credit Suisse, markets began pricing even odds that there would be no hike from the bank, in an attempt to maintain market stability.

However, after data was published that revealed inflation in February had not fallen into single digits but instead risen to 10.4%, futures markets shifted sharply, eventually predicting a 99% chance that the central bank would make a hike.

The MPC said in their report today: "CPI inflation increased unexpectedly in the latest release, but it remains likely to fall sharply over the rest of the year."

The news comes following a similar decision from the Federal Reserve yesterday (22 March), where the US central bank chose to hike rates by 25bp to balance between still-high inflation and strains within the banking sector.

Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, said that the inflation figures meant that the central bank "had no choice" but to make a hike.

The rise in inflation will have "somewhat spooked" the bank, he said, while fears around contagion appear "to have been contained for now".