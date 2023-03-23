Stifel calls out Baillie Gifford for 'poor' disclosure around unlisted holdings

SMT and BG US Growth

Private companies comprise 35.2% of Baillie Gifford US Growth’s total assets, while 29.9% of Scottish Mortgage’s portfolio is invested in unquoted assets.
Stifel analysts have slammed Baillie Gifford over their “poor” levels of disclosure around the unlisted holdings of the Scottish Mortgage and Baillie Gifford US Growth investment trusts.

Analysts William Crighton, Iain Scouller and Sachin Saggar wrote in a research note that while the firm provides "plenty of information" on the rolling three-monthly revaluation process of private companies, understanding whether new shares have been acquired or sold was a struggle. 

Scottish Mortgage will 'have to respond' to PE capabilities concerns

"BG US and Scottish Mortgage only disclose the market value for the unlisted positions in the portfolio breakdowns," the analysts said. 

"Therefore, while the year-end accounts disclose the proportion of capital owned, it is not possible to derive the overall valuation of a company if the position size changes afterwards. We think this is overly opaque."

Private companies comprise 35.2% of Baillie Gifford US Growth's total assets, while 29.9% of Scottish Mortgage's portfolio is invested in unquoted assets. 

In light of the recent funding round of online payments platform Stripe, the analysts tracked the value of Baillie Gifford US Growth's holding as a proxy for how valuations have been changed to reflect market conditions. 

Scottish Mortgage board clashes over governance and unlisted issues

In this case, the analysts suggested the valuation prior to the funding round looks close to the price achieved. However, they noted the valuation was largely decreased in the build-up to the funding round rather than over the weak equity market backdrop in 2022.

"Overall, the level of disclosure by Baillie Gifford on unlisted positions could be improved, in our view," they said. 

Baillie Gifford's private assets capabilities have come under recent scrutiny as a result of concerns raised by the now-departed director of Scottish Mortgage, Amar Bhidé, who raised questions about the trust's governance and resources to monitor its unlisted investments.

As a result of public equity market falls, particularly among the growth stocks that the trust focuses on, the unlisted portion of Scottish Mortgage's portfolio has risen above its self-imposed limit of 30% twice in the last year. 

