Fed chooses 'lesser of three evils' with 25bps hike

Charles Hepworth, investment director of GAM Investments, said that the Fed had picked "the lesser of three evils" with the 25bp decision.

Analysts had predicted a 50bp hike before the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on 10 March, but the consequential wider stress throughout the financial sector raised expectations that the Fed may take a more cautious approach.

The market had placed as high as a 78% probability of a 50bp hike at the meeting, according to data from CME Group, until the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank saw those chances to drop to zero.

Instead, markets turned to giving even odds to chances of no hike at all, or a 25bp hike by 15 March. However, as markets began to somewhat stabilise, consensus formed that a 25bp hike was expected.

Hepworth explained that hiking rates by 50bp would have "seemed insensitive" to the turmoil in the banking sector, leading markets to panic.

However, doing nothing would have been "equally damaging", as it would have signalled that the Fed had lost faith in its own tools, he said.

David Goebel, associate director of investment strategy at Evelyn Partners, argued the case for a 50bp hike had been bolstered by February's strong 300,000 job growth and high core CPI numbers, if not for the collapse of SVB.

Goebel added that futures markets had expected rates to peak at 5.5% in July before the collapse of SVB, then falling to a peak of 4.75% as soon as May.

Following the Fed's meeting yesterday, futures markets have crept back up, forecasting a peak of 5% in May before declining to about 4.5% by the end of 2023.

Luke Bartholomew, senior economist at abrdn, said that the Fed was currently walking "a very tight rope", as it struggled to maintain its commitment to price stability while reassuring markets over ongoing financial stresses.

He added: "We think the Fed will continue to push up rates over the next few months, but as economic strains build, it will be harder and harder for the Fed to maintain that monetary policy and financial stability are two entirely separate domains of policy."

Dovish tone

Silvia Dall'Angelo, senior economist at Federated Hermes, noted that despite the hike, the Fed had "adopted a decidedly more dovish tone".

Goebel agreed, noting that language had been softened, such as the report stating that "some additional policy firming may be appropriate", rather than last month's "ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate".

In the statement, the Fed also acknowledged the ongoing financial turmoil, saying: "Recent developments are likely to result in tighter credit conditions for households and businesses and to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation. The extent of these effects is uncertain."

Looking ahead, Dall'Angelo argued that the acknowledgment and the non-committal approach may result in "significant and long-lasting tightening of financial conditions".

She said the Fed was probably close to its peak rate, with one more potential 25bp hike in the coming months if financial markets remain stable.

This will also require them to "stand ready" to provide additional liquidity to the financial system if needed, she said.

Anna Stupnytska, global economist at Fidelity International, said that the decision to hike was a signal of the Fed's confidence in its ability to contain financial instability while at the same time keeping sharp focus on taming inflation.

She described the Fed as "following the ECB's template" in still hiking but switching to a more cautious meeting-by-meeting approach.

Therefore, data will be key determinants going forward, she said, stating that "any sign" of easing inflation or a cooling labour market would be the Fed's "saving grace" and allow them to end the hiking cycle.

Stupnytska added that the key risk for the Fed now is that this hike proves counterproductive, further exacerbating concerns about financial instability and fuelling market turmoil.

She concluded: "As the crisis in the banking system continues to unfold, we believe the likelihood of a hard landing scenario - our base case for some time - has risen dramatically in recent days."