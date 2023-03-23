Quilter Investors expands manager research hub with double hire

Kristian Cassar and Yusuf Durmaz

The two hires will focus on fund research for portfolio creation.
Quilter Investors, the multi-asset business of Quilter, has hired Kristian Cassar and Yusuf Durmaz within its manager research hub.

Cassar joins as head of manager research from Deutsche Bank, where he led the fixed income fund selection for the international private bank.

Prior to that, he was a fund manager at BDO Investment Management.

He will be responsible for heading up the fund research output for the newly created team.

Durmaz has been hired as a senior analyst, joining from the sister-firm Quilter Cheviot, where he was a fund research analyst since 2021.

He previously worked at Allfunds and GAM and specialises in global equity, sustainable and thematic fund research.

Multi-asset portfolio managers Craig and Patel exit Quilter Investors

Both Cassar and Durmaz will join Marcus Cave and Andrew Budge who transitioned from internal roles.

Elsewhere in the business, Lauren Edwards has been hired as head of implementation and change from Schroders Personal Wealth, following the appointment of Marisol Hernandez as head of responsible investment in October.

The creation of the hub was part of Quilter Investor's push to expand its fund research capabilities and will comprise of 13 staff within three teams: manager selection, enhanced operational due diligence and responsible investing.

Marcus Brookes, CIO at Quilter Investors, said: "Kristian is an experienced individual with a huge amount of knowledge in fund research and portfolio construction. Coupled with Yusuf and the rest of the teams' specialities, I am confident we are creating an exceptional team to work closely with our portfolio managers and create excellent portfolios."

