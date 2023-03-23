Swiss regulator justifies decision to wipe out $17bn of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds

The regulator said today (23 March) that the AT1s "contractually provide that they will be completely written down in a ‘viability event', in particular if extraordinary government support is granted", adding that the bank received emergency loans backed by a government guarantee on 19 March.

FINMA's decision on Sunday angered bondholders, given unsecured bondholders traditionally rank above equity holders in the capital structure. It forced the Bank of England and EU regulators to step in with veiled disagreement to the Swiss regulator's move, in order to stem a potential market rout.

What are AT1 bonds and why is Credit Suisse's $17bn wipe-out controversial?

The wipe-out of Credit Suisse's AT1 bonds following UBS's decision to acquire the bank, marks the largest loss to date for the market in these securities, also known as contingent convertible bonds or ‘CoCos'.

Urban Angehrn, CEO at FINMA, said: "On Sunday, a solution could be found to protect clients, the financial centre and the markets. In this context, it is important that CS's banking business continues to function smoothly and without interruption. That is now the case."