Federal Reserve raises rates by 25bps despite banking stress

While the impact of the banking turmoil is “uncertain”, the Federal Open Market Committee said it remains “highly attentive” to inflation risks, which remain “elevated”.

In a statement, the Fed said that while the US banking system is "sound and resilient", recent developments are likely to result in tighter credit conditions for households and businesses and weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation.

US inflation slows to 6% in February

Chair Jerome Powell has repeatedly said inflation control has always been the main objective for the Fed.

Prices rose at an annual rate of 6% in February, which is significantly less than the 9.1% annual rate of inflation reported in June of last year, but is still well above the Fed's goal rate of 2%.

The Fed's latest statement hinted that its quick succession of rate increases might be coming to an end.

While the previous eight statements said the committee anticipated "ongoing increases" in rates would be appropriate, the language was softer this time, stating "the committee anticipates that some additional policy firming may be appropriate".

Analysts had predicted a 50 basis points hike before the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on 10 March. However, the wider stress throughout the financial sector raised expectations that the Fed may take a more cautious approach.

"Events of the last two weeks have shown things can change very quickly and thus further rate rises could have unintended consequences," said Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot.

"Inflation is difficult to get under control, and while interest rate rises help do the job, they can also set off another chain of events. The Fed will be hoping this latest one does not do that."

Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, said: "With the Fed essentially trapped by its financial stability mandate on one side and its price stability mandate on the other, it tried to inflict minimal damage by meeting expectations and hiking by 25bps."

"Its dot plot suggests another rate hike is still on the cards, but the Fed will inevitably be not just data dependent, but market dependent."