Guinness Ventures launches VCT

Guinness VCT's shares will be admitted to the London Stock Exchange, and the offering remains open for subscriptions.

The firm said the vehicle will provide investors with a "balanced and diversified portfolio of investments" into UK growth companies.

Companies will be selected according to three criteria: strong management, growth prospects and competitive positions with "unique attributes which make them difficult to replicate or substitute".

The VCT will also provide exposure to a range of sectors including technology, education, e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, leisure and food and drink.

The Guinness VCT "may co-invest" with Guinness EIS services, the firm added. The EIS service is an active investor in over 40 private growth companies across 14 sectors.

Shane Gallwey, head of ventures at Guinness Global Investors, said the launch of a new VCT is "extremely rare" as very few have been introduced to the market in the last decade.

"With greater clarity from the government over the future of VCTs, we believe this is an exciting time for retail investors to take advantage of the many benefits of a professionally managed, diversified portfolio," he added.