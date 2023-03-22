Aviva Investors looks to M&G for multi-asset team hire

Cook has joined the firm after six years at M&G, working most recently as a multi-asset portfolio analyst, prior to which he worked as an investment and financial risk analyst at the firm.

He began his career at Duncan Lawrie Asset Management, first as an investment research assistant, then as investment research analyst.

Aviva Investors names head of climate policy

Cook will report to Sunil Krishnan, head of multi-asset funds at Aviva, as part of the six-strong team.

The hire follows another recent move, as Harriet Ballard also joined as a multi-asset portfolio manager, after having previously worked in the Aviva Investors Investment Strategy team.

Before the move, Ballard contributed to the formation of the firm's ‘House View' and the portfolio idea generation process.

She previously worked as a research analyst at COMAC Capital and an analyst for Nomura.

Krishnan said: "I am very pleased to welcome Dean and Harriet to the team. They have strong backgrounds in analysing macro trends and generating ideas, as well as deep knowledge of the portfolio construction process.

"I am certain their experience and skills will be highly valuable to the team as we continue to grow our presence in the multi-asset space in the UK."