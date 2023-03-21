BofA: Recession fears pick up in March as markets grapple with banking turmoil

The risk perception among fund managers also worsened this month.

According to the Bank of America's Global Fund Manager survey, the likelihood of recession in the next 12 months is rising again, from 24% of respondents in February to 42% this month, the biggest month-to-month rise since July last year.

In total, 88% of investors surveyed expect the stagnation backdrop to persist into the first quarter of 2024, up from 83% last month.

Stagflation expectations have lingered above 80% for ten consecutive months.

Investors surveyed have never held such strong conviction about the economic outlook, BofA said.

BofA: European fund managers lower their recession expectations

On the inflation outlook, optimism remains sticky, with 84% of fund managers still thinking headline inflation will be lower a year from now. There is also growing optimism on Fed cuts, with 57% of investors expecting lower short-term rates, up ten percentage points from February and the highest level since March 2020.

However, this month fund managers had more hawkish expectations of a ‘peak' in the Fed's funds rate, as they expect another 75 basis points hike this cycle.

A third of investors see the Fed funds rate peaking at 5.25%-5.5%. Last month, most saw rates peaking at 5.0%-5.25%.

Across the pond, nearly a quarter of surveyed investors expect the ECB to lift its deposit rate by an additional 50 basis points in this cycle.

BofA: European asset managers attract $54bn inflows so far in 2023

The risk perception among fund managers also worsened this month. 'Systemic credit event' has now overtaken 'inflation stays high' as the biggest tail risk, which comes amid a set of bank failures in the US in recent weeks and issues with several banks in Europe.

Contagion risks across US regional banks last week drove investors out of the sector at the fastest pace since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Surveyed investors reduced their long positions (22% last month) and turned underweight banks (3%).

The most crowded trades in March were long European equities (19%), followed by long US dollar (18%), long China equities (15%), long ESG assets (15%), long US Treasuries (12%) and long IG bonds (10%).