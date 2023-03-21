Oberon Investments appoints chair and head of investments

Mike Cuthbert and Phil Smeaton

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Oberon’s new head of investments has joined from atomos, formerly Sanlam, where he worked as CIO and spent over eight years.
Image:

Oberon’s new head of investments has joined from atomos, formerly Sanlam, where he worked as CIO and spent over eight years.

Oberon Investments has appointed Mike Cuthbert as chair and hired Phil Smeaton to join its investment management team as head of investments.

Cuthbert will succeed Alex Hambro, who stepped back on Monday (20 March) but remains a non-executive director, the group said in a London Stock Exchange notice today (21 March).

His experience of nearly 40 years has focused on investment banking, most recently as co-head of financials at Zeus Capital. He has also been active in advising management and boards of asset and wealth management companies.

Oberon Investments bolsters investment team

Oberon Group CEO Simon McGivern said: "The board welcomes Mike to the Oberon chairman role and believes that his skills, experience and capabilities will help us to enter the next phase of the group's development and to deliver our ambitious strategic plan."

He thanked Hambro for his "fantastic contribution" as chairman over the past four years and said the firm is "delighted" that we will continue to receive "his support and valued advice" through his new position as non-executive director.

Paul Sheehan joins Oberon Investments

Oberon's new head of investments has joined from atomos, formerly Sanlam, where he worked as CIO and spent over eight years. Prior to that, he worked as a fund manager for Batterymarch and Tokyo Mitsubishi Asset Management, having started his career in 2000.

Commenting on his appointment, McGivern said: "Phil not only brings skill and experience which further enhances our investment capabilities, but his passion to work for clients and engagement with colleagues makes him a perfect fit for us."

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

CoCo bonds wipe-out: What next for the $260bn AT1 market?

BofA: Recession fears pick up in March as markets grapple with banking turmoil

More on People moves

WH Ireland has been on hiring spree, with Smith’s appointment marking the tenth hire in nine months and comes after Ekaterina Doubinina joined as head of client relationships for London
People moves

Investment veteran Kevin Smith joins WH Ireland

WH Ireland expands wealth management division

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 20 March 2023 • 1 min read
Chris Longworth and Danny Dhingra join GAM Systematic
People moves

GAM strengthens systematic team with double appointment

Chris Longworth and Danny Dhingra

Cristian Angeloni
clock 16 March 2023 • 1 min read
While 16 may be made redundant, a dozen new roles have been created at the firm.
People moves

Octopus Investments distribution team at risk as 16 face redundancy

A dozen new roles created

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 15 March 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

What are AT1 bonds and why is Credit Suisse's $17bn wipe-out controversial?

20 March 2023 • 3 min read
02

Scottish Mortgage chair McBain to exit amid board 'refreshment'

21 March 2023 • 1 min read
03

EU regulators express disagreement over AT1 bonds wipe-out by Swiss authorities

20 March 2023 • 2 min read
04

CoCo bonds wipe-out: What next for the $260bn AT1 market?

21 March 2023 • 4 min read
05

Fax machines remain 'backbone' of UK asset management operations

21 March 2023 • 1 min read
06

BlackRock and Baillie Gifford most exposed to SVB and its customers

21 March 2023 • 5 min read
21 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Asia Market Focus - March 2023

Register now
Trustpilot