Oberon Investments appoints chair and head of investments

Oberon’s new head of investments has joined from atomos, formerly Sanlam, where he worked as CIO and spent over eight years.

Cuthbert will succeed Alex Hambro, who stepped back on Monday (20 March) but remains a non-executive director, the group said in a London Stock Exchange notice today (21 March).

His experience of nearly 40 years has focused on investment banking, most recently as co-head of financials at Zeus Capital. He has also been active in advising management and boards of asset and wealth management companies.

Oberon Investments bolsters investment team

Oberon Group CEO Simon McGivern said: "The board welcomes Mike to the Oberon chairman role and believes that his skills, experience and capabilities will help us to enter the next phase of the group's development and to deliver our ambitious strategic plan."

He thanked Hambro for his "fantastic contribution" as chairman over the past four years and said the firm is "delighted" that we will continue to receive "his support and valued advice" through his new position as non-executive director.

Paul Sheehan joins Oberon Investments

Oberon's new head of investments has joined from atomos, formerly Sanlam, where he worked as CIO and spent over eight years. Prior to that, he worked as a fund manager for Batterymarch and Tokyo Mitsubishi Asset Management, having started his career in 2000.

Commenting on his appointment, McGivern said: "Phil not only brings skill and experience which further enhances our investment capabilities, but his passion to work for clients and engagement with colleagues makes him a perfect fit for us."