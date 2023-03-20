FCA scolds 'poor' ESG benchmark providers for risking 'widespread failings'

The FCA has today (20 March) has warned major ESG benchmark administrators of regulatory action due to the "potential for widespread failings" identified as part of a preliminary regulatory review.

Treasury Committee challenges FCA over the cost of greenwashing

Today's "Dear CEO" letter comes following communications from September last year, regarding the FCA's "particular concerns" of "subjective" ESG benchmarks' methodologies and disclosures. These concerns then prompted the subsequent review.

Jon Relleen, the FCA's director of infrastructure and exchanges, shared a warning to senior management to ensure they have strategies in place to address the risks identified or face enforcement action due to their current "poor" quality.

The letter reads: "This work assessed the quality of disclosures made by a sample of UK benchmark administrators. In general, this was poor.

"There were often instances where benchmark administrators did not provide sufficient detail and description of the ESG factors considered in their benchmark methodologies."

Other key risk areas identified in today's letter are:

A lack of detail concerning the ESG factors considered within benchmark methodologies.

Limited transparency for users to understand the underlying methodologies for ESG data and ratings products used in benchmarks.

Incomplete implementation of ESG disclosure requirements in the Low Carbon Benchmarks Regulation.

Failure of some organisations to implement their own disclosure methodologies correctly. The FCA lists the example of some administrators not applying their own ESG exclusion criteria or using out-of-date ratings and data.

The letter also emphasised that the general ‘anti-greenwashing' rule proposed under SDR will apply to benchmark providers, reminding CEOs that any sustainability-related claims they make must be clear, fair and not misleading.

Benchmark providers have also been warned, given the severity of the initial findings, to expect further inspection. The FCA said:

"Given the importance of ESG benchmarks and our initial supervisory findings, which indicate the potential for widespread failings, we will be doing more work in this area across the portfolio. We will holistically consider the risks of harm related to ESG benchmarks across the value chain.

"Where firms fail to consider our feedback, we will deploy our formal supervisory tools and, where appropriate, consider enforcement action in line with the FCA's Approach to Enforcement."

FCA releases further proposals for sustainability reform

The regulator has also taken the opportunity to remind benchmark providers of their combined efforts currently underway with the Treasury, where an extension to the FCA's remit to regulate ESG ratings is expected.

Sian Barnett Wike is deputy editor of Sustainable Investment