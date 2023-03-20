FCA scolds 'poor' ESG benchmark providers for risking 'widespread failings'

Dear CEO letter

Sian Barnett Wike
clock • 2 min read
FCA scolds 'poor' ESG benchmark providers for risking 'widespread failings'

The FCA has today (20 March) has warned major ESG benchmark administrators of regulatory action due to the "potential for widespread failings" identified as part of a preliminary regulatory review. 

The FCA has today (20 March) has warned major ESG benchmark administrators of regulatory action due to the "potential for widespread failings"  identified as part of a preliminary regulatory review. 

Treasury Committee challenges FCA over the cost of greenwashing

Today's "Dear CEO" letter comes following communications from September last year, regarding the FCA's "particular concerns" of "subjective" ESG benchmarks' methodologies and disclosures. These concerns then prompted the subsequent review. 

Jon Relleen, the FCA's director of infrastructure and exchanges, shared a warning to senior management to ensure they have strategies in place to address the risks identified or face enforcement action due to their current "poor" quality. 

The letter reads: "This work assessed the quality of disclosures made by a sample of UK benchmark administrators. In general, this was poor.

"There were often instances where benchmark administrators did not provide sufficient detail and description of the ESG factors considered in their benchmark methodologies."

Other key risk areas identified in today's letter are:

  • A lack of detail concerning the ESG factors considered within benchmark methodologies.
  • Limited transparency for users to understand the underlying methodologies for ESG data and ratings products used in benchmarks.
  • Incomplete implementation of ESG disclosure requirements in the Low Carbon Benchmarks Regulation.
  • Failure of some organisations to implement their own disclosure methodologies correctly. The FCA lists the example of some administrators not applying their own ESG exclusion criteria or using out-of-date ratings and data.

The letter also emphasised that the general ‘anti-greenwashing' rule proposed under SDR will apply to benchmark providers, reminding CEOs that any sustainability-related claims they make must be clear, fair and not misleading.

Benchmark providers have also been warned, given the severity of the initial findings, to expect further inspection. The FCA said:

"Given the importance of ESG benchmarks and our initial supervisory findings, which indicate the potential for widespread failings, we will be doing more work in this area across the portfolio. We will holistically consider the risks of harm related to ESG benchmarks across the value chain.

"Where firms fail to consider our feedback, we will deploy our formal supervisory tools and, where appropriate, consider enforcement action in line with the FCA's Approach to Enforcement."

FCA releases further proposals for sustainability reform

The regulator has also taken the opportunity to remind benchmark providers of their combined efforts currently underway with the Treasury, where an extension to the FCA's remit to regulate ESG ratings is expected.

Sian Barnett Wike is deputy editor of Sustainable Investment

Related Topics

Sian Barnett Wike
Author spotlight

Sian Barnett Wike

View profile
More from Sian Barnett Wike

Investors are uniquely placed to make a neurodiversity paradigm shift

Asset managers 'shying away from attracting attention'

More on ESG

A helicopter drops water on a California wildfire | Credit: iStock
ESG

IPCC: Window to deliver 'sustainable, liveable future for all' is closing

'Survival guide for humanity'

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 20 March 2023 • 8 min read
Industry Voice: Three sustainability themes set to dominate Europe's AGM season
ESG

Industry Voice: Three sustainability themes set to dominate Europe's AGM season

Jenn-Hui Tan, Global Head of Stewardship & Sustainable Investing, Fidelity International
clock 20 March 2023 • 4 min read
The newly released syllabus applies to candidates sitting CCI from 1 April 2023 to 30 June 2024.
ESG

CFA UK launches new syllabus for Certificate in Climate and Investing

From 20 March

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 16 March 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Scottish Mortgage will 'have to respond' to PE capabilities concerns

17 March 2023 • 5 min read
02

EU regulators express disagreement over AT1 bonds wipe-out by Swiss authorities

20 March 2023 • 2 min read
03

UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for $3.3bn

20 March 2023 • 3 min read
04

What are AT1 bonds and why is Credit Suisse's $17bn wipe-out controversial?

20 March 2023 • 3 min read
05

Government-supported buyout wipes out $17bn in Credit Suisse bonds

20 March 2023 • 1 min read
06

Investec: RIT Capital Partners 'uninvestable' due to cost, transparency issues and VC exposure

17 March 2023 • 6 min read
21 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Asia Market Focus - March 2023

Register now
Trustpilot