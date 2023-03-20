UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for $3.3bn

Credit Suisse shareholders will receive one share in UBS for every 22.48 shares they own, valuing the bank at $3.2bn.

The deal was agreed yesterday (19 March), concluding five days of frantic talks between the banks and authorities, after it became clear that Credit Suisse's market decline was snowballing, putting the country's second biggest lender at risk.

Credit Suisse's most recent troubles began last week (14 March) after its delayed annual report revealed it had "material weaknesses" in its internal controls over financial reporting and risk assessments in the prior two years.

This followed months of reporting on various scandals affiliated with the firm, which had negatively impacted its profits and share price.

Its concerning report was published amid a separate but simultaneous US regional banking crisis, which had been catalysed by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank the previous week.

Contagion fear spread across global markets, which combined with the concerning news from Credit Suisse to spark a share price fall of the bank of more than 20% on the day it was forced to temporarily suspend trading, along with five other European regional banks.

An emergency CHF 50bn ($54bn) credit line was set up with the Swiss National Bank on the same day (15 March), but this failed to lessen the bank's declining share price, leading the way for UBS to step in and attempt to prevent the crisis spreading to global markets.

Alain Berset, president of the Swiss Confederation, said the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS "is the best solution" in the current situation.

Credit Suisse shareholders were deprived of a vote on the takeover, as Swiss authorities moved to bypass laws concerning this so it could rush through the deal.

Shareholders will instead receive one share in UBS for every 22.48 shares they own, valuing the bank at $3.2bn.

Other financial institutions have come out in support of the deal, with the Bank of England stating it "welcomes the comprehensive set of actions set out by the Swiss authorities today in order to support financial stability".

It said it had been "engaging closely with international counterparts throughout the preparations for today's announcements and will continue to support their implementation".

The BoE also took the opportunity to reassure people that its systems were not facing the same issues, stating: "The UK banking system is well capitalised and funded, and remains safe and sound."

The Financial Conduct Authority echoed a similar show of support, noting it had been in contact with its Swiss counterparts and "indicated that it is minded to approve the actions announced today in relation to the entities which fall under its regulatory and supervisory remit".

But the takeover is not a clear end to the saga, according to Johann Scholtz, analyst at Morningstar, who expects Credit Suisse will "likely experienced significant net outflows of client assets last week, eroding its revenue base".

He added: "We, however, believe that UBS can extract value from the acquisition. It is in a much better position to execute a radical restructuring of Credit Suisse's business than Credit Suisse was."

One of the big challenges for UBS will be to "keep revenue attrition to a minimum during the restructuring period", Scholtz said.