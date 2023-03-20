Central banks boost dollar liquidity to ease banking crisis

Joint action between six central banks

The Bank of England was one of six banks which issued the joint statement.
Leading central banks have co-ordinated to enhance the provision of dollar liquidity in order to stem the growing crisis across the banking sector.

The Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, the Federal Reserve and the Swiss National Bank have agreed to increase the frequency of seven-day maturity operations from weekly to daily, effective today (20 March).

According to a joint statement issued yesterday (19 March), the move will "enhance the provision of liquidity via the standings US dollar liquidity swap line arrangements", improving the effectiveness of the lines in providing US dollar funding.

Credit Suisse to 'pre-emptively strengthen liquidity' with $54bn central bank loan

This move, last seen during the 2020 coronavirus market shock, will last until the end of April.

Established in 2007, the swap line network offers an funding backstop during market stress, with lenders outside the US able to utilise the network to access USD in exchange for their domestic currencies.

The joint statement read: "The network of swap lines among these central banks is a set of available standing facilities and serves as an important liquidity backstop to ease strains in global funding markets, thereby helping to mitigate the effects of such strains on the supply of credit to households and businesses."

