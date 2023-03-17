Rathbones' Coombs calls for board shake-up at Home REIT

Coombs has also called for a new non-executive chair who has previous experience in winding up distressed investment companies and maximising wind up values. "This certainly should not be a shareholder," he told Investment Week.

The board at Home REIT is currently undertaking a strategic review, with possible outcomes including replacing Alvarium with a new investment adviser, an orderly realisation of assets, a sale in cash to Bluestar Group and a ‘material change' to the investment policy.

"We would not want a quick knee jerk reaction. Sacking managers, trade sales… We would want a much more methodical, fresh pair of eyes, some new blood on the board. We would want new people to review the entire situation and put a plan to shareholders," he said.

"You cannot allow the current board to come up with a plan because they clearly have not done their job properly. I would not want the current board to make a recommendation because that board, unfortunately, does not have much credibility at the moment."

Rathbones is a shareholder of Home REIT through its £12bn Rathbone Greenbank fund range and wealth management business.

Home REIT weighs investment policy change as it opens process for new manager

Rathbones is one of the few Home REIT shareholders which has spoken out about the situation. At the end of February, Liontrust slammed the company over "serious shortcomings" in its operations and governance and alluded to potential investor action.

Boatman Capital, an activist shareholder of the trust, has previously said that a turnaround has to start with new leadership at Home REIT. "We do not see how the previous board can be trusted to clean up the mess they presided over," David Robertson told Investment Week.

Other large shareholders, such as BlackRock, M&G, Sarasin & Partners, Newton Investment Management and LGIM, have declined to comment on the subject.

Coombs said that people invest in areas of ESG and impact investing with a positive, optimistic outlook, but noted that more scepticism may have been appropriate.

"People are looking to do good. And this is a classic example of an investment where there were financial interests, but also helping out people who are less well off," he said.

"So, maybe this is a very good, valuable lesson, that even when you are looking to do good, you still have to have that discipline around financial assessments."

Home REIT became the largest investment trust IPO of 2020, raising over £240m. Coombs said that shareholders that were invited to invest in the IPO "may not have had all the accurate information upon which they were making that decision".

"Therefore, you cannot blame whichever fund managers or individual investors bought this, because if they were making that purchase on information that was not accurate, then that could happen to anybody," he said.