Credit Suisse to 'pre-emptively strengthen liquidity' with $54bn central bank loan

The loan from Swiss National Bank would be completed under both a covered loan facility and short-term liquidity facility, and is intended to "support Credit Suisse's core businesses and clients".

Credit Suisse admits failures in internal risk assessments

Credit Suisse also said the additional liquidity would enable the firm to take "the necessary steps to create a simpler and more focused bank built around client needs".

This news comes following yesterday's share price rout, which saw the Swiss bank's shares end the day 24.2% in the red, following a mid-morning suspension of Credit Suisse and four other large European banks.

Markets have responded positively to the news this morning, with the bank peaking at a 20.8% in premarket trading in New York, but has since dropped to an 8% rise. In its SIX Swiss listing, the bank opened up 30.8%, and is currently trading at a 28% rise. The FTSE 100 has also opened in the green, up 1.4%, while the Eurostoxx 600 is 1% in the green, led by a rally in its banking services index, which is up 2.4%.

This was sparked by the news the bank's largest shareholder Saudi National Bank would not offer the firm any further financial backing, as it would take the bank over its 10% stake limit. On Tuesday (14 March) Credit Suisse admitted "material weaknesses" in its internal controls over financial reporting and risk assessments.

Credit Suisse warns of further pain after biggest losses since 2008

As part of the 2am local time press release, Credit Suisse also revealed it is making a cash tender offer for ten USD denominated senior debt securities for an aggregate consideration of up to $2.5bn, and a separate cash tender offer for four Euro denominated senior debt securities for an aggregate consideration of up to €500m.

The offers will expire on 22 March 2023 and are subject to various conditions set out in each tender offer memoranda.

The bank said: "The transactions are consistent with our proactive approach to managing our overall liability composition and optimizing interest expense and allow us to take advantage of current trading levels to repurchase debt at attractive prices."

CEO Ulrich Koerner added: "These measures demonstrate decisive action to strengthen Credit Suisse as we continue our strategic transformation to deliver value to our clients and other stakeholders.

"We thank the SNB and FINMA as we execute our strategic transformation. My team and I are resolved to move forward rapidly to deliver a simpler and more focused bank built around client needs."

Central banks expected to pause rate hikes following SVB collapse

Credit Suisse also reasserted its role as a "global systemically important bank" and assured that it meets all the capital, funding, liquidity and leverage requirements, including a CET1 ratio of 14.1% and an average liquidity coverage ratio of 144% at the end of 2022, which has since improved to around 150%, and will increase further following this covered loan facility.

The firm has also continued its investment bank restructuring activities, and has seen a more than 70% targeted asset reduction from its securitise products group.