Home REIT granted sale delay amid 'ongoing discussions' with Bluestar

The deadline for Bluestar to firm up its bid has been extended to 13 April, but it will not be required to make an announcement if it receives a bid from another company.

On the day an announcement by the bidder was due (16 March), Home REIT said in a London Stock Exchange Notice that it was still in discussions with Bluestar.

The deadline for Bluestar to firm up its bid has been extended to 13 April, but it will not be required to make an announcement if it receives an offer from another company. The former FTSE 250 trust also said the revised deadline may be extended further.

"Shareholders should note that there can be no certainty that an offer will ultimately be made for the company, nor as to the terms on which any firm offer might be made. A further statement will be made as and when appropriate," the notice read.

As part of a strategic review announced last month, Home REIT confirmed it was considering all options, including the possible sale of the company, having received an unsolicited bid from Bluestar, a real estate lender whose CEO used to work at Alvarium, the trust's current investment adviser.

The news comes after Home REIT announced on Wednesday (16 March) that it had opened a process to consider candidates to replace Alvarium as its investment adviser, adding that it is in discussions with a number of candidates and hoping to conclude the process "as soon as is practicable".

It also said the board of the company is considering whether material changes to its investment policy are necessary or advisable at this stage to continue as a listed company.