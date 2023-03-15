Spring Budget 23: Hunt teases financing reforms for start-ups

Hunt argued the collapse of SVB showed "we need to build a more diverse financing system" for high-growth firms.

The chancellor said he would return in the Autumn Statement with a plan to "unlock productive investment from defined contribution pension funds and other sources, make the London Stock Exchange a more attractive place to list and complete our response to the challenges created by the US inflation Reduction Act".

He described the ‘innovation economy' as "a central area of national competitive advantage for the United Kingdom", adding that the sale of SVB UK to HSBC meant that "the future of those companies is now safe in the hands of one of Europe's most creditworthy banks".

Current action

In today's statement, Hunt focused on two areas for the British economy: Medicine and artificial intelligence.

He announced new reforms on the regulations around medicines and medical technologies from 2024, including "near automatic" approvals for new technologies which have been approved by regulators in other countries.

At the same time, there will be a new "swift" approval process for cutting edge technologies, assisted with an extra £10m in funding over the next two years.

Secondly, AI will see new policies introduced, as Hunt noted that the UK hosted a third of all AI companies within Europe.

The chancellor said he would be accepting all nine of the digital technology recommendations made by Patrick Vallance in his recent review of AI. This will include launching an AI sandbox in the UK, as well as committing £900m in funding for AI technology.

A new prize, named the Manchester Prize, will be issued every year, with the team or person creating the "most ground-breaking" AI research in the UK being awarded £1m.