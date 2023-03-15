abrdn Latin American Income trust proposes liquidation

In a London Stock Exchange notice published today (15 March), the board said it is aware the company's small size "makes it difficult to attract significant demand for its shares and that the discount at which the shares trade to net asset value is likely to persist".

Having considered the views of its largest shareholder and its professional advisors, as well as the share register as a whole, the board said it believes the proposals "are in the best interest of shareholders".

155-year old trust Investment Company weighs options to wind up

ALAI will publish a circular setting out the details of the proposals in "due course" and seek shareholder approval for these at an extraordinary general meeting, the board said. If approved, the company will be placed into summary winding up by the end of May.

The trust is currently trading at a 10.8% discount. According to its latest factsheet, the company's share price total return is down 0.1% over the last three years, while its NAV has declined by 3.9%.

Its benchmark, which combines the MSCI EM Latin American index and JP Morgan GBI EM Global Diversified, is up 8.5% over the same period.

In a research note, Winterflood analysts wrote: "Investment trust boards proposing their funds' liquidation is perhaps not as common as it should be given the number of small funds in the universe, with the act often being compared to ‘turkeys voting for Christmas'.

"With a market cap of just £31m, abrdn Latin American Income could definitely be considered sub-scale and the concentrated shareholder register is likely to have further restricted liquidity."

Future of abrdn Smaller Companies Income trust to be decided in 'strategic review'

The broker said it views the proposals to wind up the fund as a "demonstration of a board acting in the best interests of shareholders".

"We think that more boards in similar situations should consider following suit," it added.

In February, the board of the abrdn Smaller Companies Income trust announced it would undertake a "strategic review to consider the future of the company" due to its persistent discount and small size.