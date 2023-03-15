SVB collapse under investigation from US Justice Department - reports

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Silicon Valley Bank
Silicon Valley Bank

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is under investigation from the US Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission, according to reports.

The Wall Street Journal revealed that investigations are underway, though the parallel probes are in their preliminary phases and may not lead to charges or allegations of wrongdoing.

Investigators are also examining stock sales made by SVB's executives in the run-up to the bank's collapse, people familiar with the matter said.

US regional banks face challenging future in the aftermath of SVB blowup

State investigations are also underway, with Massachusetts regulators examining the executives' stock trading, according to secretary of the commonwealth William Galvin, who oversees the state's securities division.

Securities filings show CEO Greg Becker and CFO Daniel Beck both sold a large number of shares in the firm on 27 February, two weeks before the bank collapsed.

Becker sold about $2.3m of shares, while Becky sold over $575,000 worth of shares, close to one-third of his holdings in the company.

Following the bank's collapse over the weekend, it was announced on Monday (13 March) that shareholders of SVB's parent company would be suing it, as well as Becker and Beck for fraud.

Shareholders have accused them of concealing how interest rate hikes would leave SVB susceptible to a bank run.

SVB fallout to slow banking deregulation push as part of Edinburgh Reforms

SEC chief Gary Gensler said over the weekend that the agency would be looking for wrongdoing following the collapse of SVB and two other banks.

"In times of increased volatility and uncertainty, we at the SEC are particularly focused on monitoring for market stability and identifying and prosecuting any form of misconduct that might threaten investors, capital formation, or the markets more broadly," Gensler said in a statement.

"Without speaking to any individual entity or person, we will investigate and bring enforcement actions if we find violations of the federal securities laws."

