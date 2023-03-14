US inflation slows to 6% in February

Despite the slowdown in the annual rate, inflation remains stubbornly high and well ahead of the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

Although inflation eased on an annual basis, the US Bureau of Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose in February over the prior month.

Between January and February, CPI rose 0.4%, with shelter accounting for over 70% of the increase. Energy prices rose 0.4%, while the energy index decreased 0.6% as the prices for natural gas and fuel oil fell.

The 6% increase in annual CPI was the smallest 12-month increase since September 2021. The index that measures all items except food and energy index rose 5.5% the last 12 months, the lowest increase since December 2021.

Central banks expected to pause rate hikes following SVB collapse

The energy index increased 5.2% for the twelve months ending February, and the food index rose 9.5 % over the last year.

The US central bank has raised interest rates to above 4.5% from near zero a year ago to contain the highest inflation rate since the 1980s. However, making any new big moves could be more difficult after Silicon Valley Bank's blowup last week.

John Leiper, chief investment officer at Titan Asset Management, said that today's data keeps the Fed in a "tricky position".

"The Fed cannot fall behind the inflation curve, its credibility is at risk if it does, but equally the lagged impact of prior tightening is now starting to show its face, as evidenced by the recent Silicon Valley Bank failure," he said.

With the Silicon Valley Bank fallout still fresh, and prices rising broadly in line with expectations, a 25 basis points rise in rates appears "the most likely scenario" for the Fed at its next meeting, said Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot.

"This battle against inflation is going to persist for some time, and Jerome Powell has made it clear that he will act strongly if necessary. For now, though, this option will likely to be kept back and used if things turn materially worse from here."

Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist at Principal Asset Management said that while the CPI data release used to be "the key crystal ball" to guess the Fed's next move, the "ferocity of financial system stress" will now be what dictates the central bank's policy next week.