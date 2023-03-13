Aviva Investors names head of climate policy

Nick Molho joins

clock • 1 min read
Nick Molho has joined Aviva Investors as head of climate policy
Image:

Nick Molho has joined Aviva Investors as head of climate policy

Aviva Investors has hired Nick Molho as head of climate policy, a newly created role.

In his new role, Molho will help develop the company's macro stewardship programme, with a focus on promoting the net zero transition at a sectoral level, as well as identifying and advocating for policies that would drive such a transition.

He will report to Steve Waygood, chief responsible investment officer at Aviva Investors.

Molho joins from Aldersgate Group, where he was executive director and led the firm's strategic and policy advocacy activities on areas of climate, environment and green finance for the last eight years.

Aviva Investors presses portfolio firms to deliver 'robust and viable' climate transition plans

Waygood said Molho's experience on sustainability "will be invaluable" in advancing the company's macro stewardship programme.

Molho added Aviva Investors' engagement with companies, regulators, governments and policymakers is "critical in ensuring capital flows into the right activities in the global economy and leads to meaningful change".

He said: "I look forward to using my knowledge and experience to build on Aviva Investors' achievements to date and supporting its ongoing work in calling for a timely and successful transition to net zero emissions."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Stock Spotlight: Managers adamant on Greggs' ability to deliver despite inflation bite

Treasury Committee calls for rationale behind Office of Tax Simplification closure

More on People moves

Pacific AM's Elliott Kibble
People moves

Pacific AM hires associate director to distribution team

Elliott Kibble joins the firm

Alex Sebastian
clock 09 March 2023 • 1 min read
Michael Haigh joins PIMCO as executive vice president and commodity and real asset strategist
People moves

PIMCO adds to commodities expertise with duo of senior hires

Michael Haigh joins

Cristian Angeloni
clock 08 March 2023 • 1 min read
She had shared portfolio management responsibilities with Nick Greenwood, who has resigned from Premier Miton Investors and the MIGO Opportunities trust.
People moves

Former MIGO Opportunities trust co-manager Cuthbertson joins Tyndall IM

Takes on fund manager role

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 07 March 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

HSBC buys SVB UK as regulators back US deposits

13 March 2023 • 5 min read
02

'This time is different': SVB collapse symptom of easy money rather than systemic banking issues

13 March 2023 • 7 min read
03

Home REIT nears loan covenant breach as rent collection faces further deterioration

10 March 2023 • 7 min read
04

Central banks expected to pause rate hikes following SVB collapse

13 March 2023 • 3 min read
05

MJ Hudson sells UK fund management business

10 March 2023 • 1 min read
06

Parker Review sets ethnic diversity targets for FTSE 350 boards

13 March 2023 • 3 min read
14 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Global Equity Market Focus - March 2023

Register now
Trustpilot