Aviva Investors names head of climate policy

In his new role, Molho will help develop the company's macro stewardship programme, with a focus on promoting the net zero transition at a sectoral level, as well as identifying and advocating for policies that would drive such a transition.

He will report to Steve Waygood, chief responsible investment officer at Aviva Investors.

Molho joins from Aldersgate Group, where he was executive director and led the firm's strategic and policy advocacy activities on areas of climate, environment and green finance for the last eight years.

Waygood said Molho's experience on sustainability "will be invaluable" in advancing the company's macro stewardship programme.

Molho added Aviva Investors' engagement with companies, regulators, governments and policymakers is "critical in ensuring capital flows into the right activities in the global economy and leads to meaningful change".

He said: "I look forward to using my knowledge and experience to build on Aviva Investors' achievements to date and supporting its ongoing work in calling for a timely and successful transition to net zero emissions."