UK retail investors show early signs of interest for carbon neutral fund share classes

Carbon neutral fund share classes grant investors an option to offset the carbon emissions attributable to their investments at a modestly higher management fee.
Carbon neutral fund share classes grant investors an option to offset the carbon emissions attributable to their investments at a modestly higher management fee.

Interest for carbon neutral share classes of a fund is slowly growing among UK retail investors, with close to a third (31%) likely to choose these if available to them, a Kana Earth study has found.

The study also found that around two thirds (65%) of respondents would be more likely to invest in funds providing more information on their carbon footprint and transparency on what they are doing to reduce it.

Carbon neutral fund share classes grant investors an option to offset the carbon emissions attributable to their investments at a "modestly higher management fee". 

While 35% of surveyed retail investors said they would not be willing to pay extra for the manager to offset any emissions for the companies held in the fund, 50% said they would pay up to 10% more in management fees. 

Around 28% of respondents said if there were more carbon neutral funds available, they would increase the amount of money they invest in stock market related products, while 34% would consider the carbon footprint of these products before investing in them.   

The study also found that over the next five years, 46% of UK retail investors believe they will increase their allocation to investment funds with a strong focus on reducing their carbon emissions, while 15% would "dramatically" increase it. 

Andy Creak, CEO and co-founder of Kana Earth, said: "Investors are increasingly shining a spotlight on the carbon footprint of investment funds before deciding whether or not to invest in them. 

"We see this trend gathering substantial pace over the next few years, and a fund manager's ability to show transparency here and a proactive programme for reducing a fund's impact on the environment will be seen as equally important as its charges and performance."

