Treasury Committee calls for rationale behind Office of Tax Simplification closure

The Treasury Committee has asked Jeremy Hunt to explain why the OTS should be abolished

In her letter, Harriet Baldwin said MPs heard from the OTS in a recent evidence hearing and its chair argued that closing the body would mean the government will lose a "champion for simplification".

The OTS was first established by then chancellor George Osborne in 2010, with former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announcing its closure in his Mini Budget of September 2022. Hunt did not overturn this decision in his Autumn Statement in November 2022.

Baldwin explained that, unless reversed, the post-Budget Finance Bill will formally disband the OTS, a move the independent body now expects.

As a result, she asked Hunt to explain why the OTS should be closed and whether it had served its purpose with the UK's tax system now being "sufficiently simplified".

Baldwin added the evidence the OTS provided shows it achieves "far more than it costs".

"The UK has a hugely complex tax system, with over one thousand tax reliefs in existence," she wrote "The chancellor should think twice before forging ahead with a potentially unnecessary closure."

According to the OTS, there is still room to simplify the UK tax system, with its leadership pointing out the "unusually high" £85,000 threshold for businesses to register and charge VAT on sales, as it leads to small businesses limiting their turnover to remain below the limit which could be "damaging to economic growth".

Baldwin made her letter to Hunt public and asked the chancellor to reply by 23 March.

At the time of publication, the government's website stated the "Office of Tax Simplification has closed".