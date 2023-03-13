HSBC buys SVB UK as regulators back US deposits

As part of its statement this morning, the Bank of England confirmed that “all depositors’ money with SVBUK is safe and secure as a result” of the sale to HSBC, which supersedes the bank insolvency procedure.

The news of the sale was revealed this morning by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who said the private sale had been facilitated jointly by the government and Bank of England, offering customers access to deposits with no taxpayer support.

"I am pleased we have reached a resolution in such short order," Hunt said "HSBC is Europe's largest bank, and SVB UK customers should feel reassured by the strength, safety and security that brings them."

The sale sees HSBC UK purchase SVB UK for £1, while the acquisition revealed SVB UK had loans of around £5.5bn and deposits of roughly £6.7bn, as of 10 March 2023. For the financial year ending 31 December 2022, it recorded profits before tax of £88m.

Tangible equity of SVB UK is expected to be around £1.4bn, with the final calculation of the gain arising from the acquisition to be announced "in due course". The transaction has completed immediately, and the assets and liabilities of the parent firm are excluded from this deal.

HSBC Group CEO Noel Quinn said the deal makes "excellent strategic sense" and "strengthens our commercial banking franchise and enhances our ability to serve innovative and fast-growing firms".

The move comes following the collapse of SVB last Friday (10 March), as a run on the tech start ups' preferred, and sometimes only, choice of bank revealed a lack of liquidity and resilience at the institution.

As Hunt noted in his statement, action was required given the exposure of the UK tech sector to SVB.

On Saturday (11 March), he said: "The government recognises that tech sector companies are often not cashflow positive as they grow, and that they rely on cash on deposits to cover their day to day costs."

He returned to the point in his statement this morning: "The UK's tech sector is genuinely world-leading and of huge importance to the British economy, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs.

"I said yesterday [12 March] that we would look after our tech sector, and we have worked urgently to deliver on that promise and find a solution that will provide SVB UK's customers with confidence."

A group of more than 200 chiefs of UK tech companies wrote an open letter to the chancellor on Saturday (11 March), calling for his support to enable the continuation of these businesses in the wake of the collapse.

On Friday (10 March), the Bank of England took the first steps in response to the rapid fallout of SVB by placing SVB UK into resolution following its insolvency, allowing depositors to be paid up to £85,000 from the deposit insurance scheme, while liquidators took on the sale of the remaining assets.

"No other UK banks are directly materially affected by these actions, or by the resolution of SVB UK's US parent bank," the statement read. "The wider UK banking system remains safe, sound, and well capitalised."

US

In the US, regulators have issued a new lending facility to ensure banks "have the ability to meet the needs of all their depositors", however Treasury secretary Janet Yellen has insisted there will be no bailout for SVB.

She said: "Let me be clear that, during the financial crisis, there were investors and owners of systemic large banks that were bailed out…and the reforms that have been put in place means we are not going to do that again."

While the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is leading an auction to find a potential buyer for SVB, shoring up liquidity at the bank is intended to prevent contagion and reassure customers of the safety of their money following the second-largest bank collapse in US history.

At the end of 2022, SVB represented roughly $209bn in assets.

Following talks between Yellen, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and FDIC's Martin Gruenberg, among others, a Bank Term Fund Program has been unveiled to offer loans of up to one year to lenders that pledge qualifying collateral, eliminating the need to "quickly sell those securities in times of stress".

The Fed said the programme would be sufficient to cover all uninsured US deposits, while the facility itself is funded by the Treasury, which has currently fielded $25bn for the scheme.

As a result, the US regulators said all SVB depositors would have access to their money as usual from today, as would customers of Signature, which was closed by the New York Department of Financial Services yesterday (12 March).

A third bank, Silvergate, also collapsed last week, with the heavily-crypto exposed institution folding on Wednesday (8 March).

The fallout has split many commentators, with some fearing a 2008-style contagion, while others point to the measures put in place following the Global Financial Crisis as evidence to the contrary.

Deutsche Bank head of global fundamental credit strategy Jim Reid argued that "something always, always breaks when the Fed hikes", and highlighted three key reasons that led to the "irreversible bank run".

"With a deeply inverted curve now, the carry trade came unstuck once there was more demand from depositors to withdraw their cash for 3 reasons: 1) cash burn of tech companies, 2) higher deposit rates elsewhere as rates rose, and 3) the final fears, after the huge security sale mid-week, that the bank was in trouble."

He described the collapse of SVB as a "symptom of a perfect storm of all but one of the problems we have felt would eventually hurt markets this year".

"SVB's woes are a combination of one of the largest hiking cycles in history, one of the most inverted curves in history, one of the biggest bubbles in tech in history bursting, and the runaway growth of private capital," he added ."The one missing ingredient not involved here is a US recession."

Markets have been split on the news, with Asian markets closing up for the day, led by the Hang Seng index, which sits 1.95% in the green, while the FTSE 100 is down 0.41% since open, joined by the Eurostoxx 600, down 0.57%.

US futures are more positive, with the Dow Jones (0.94%), S&P 500 (1.44%) and Nasdaq (1.68%) all in the green.