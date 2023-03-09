F&C dividend rises for 52nd consecutive year

By the end of 2022, FCIT's share price was 904p, a total return of -0.9%, compared with -7.7% for the FTSE All-World index.

In terms of NAV, the total return was -5.3% with debt at market value, but FCIT said it was still above its benchmark.

The final dividend will be 3.9p per share, subject to shareholder approval, bringing the total dividend for the year to 13.5p per share - a 5.5% increase, and the 52nd consecutive annual rise.

F&C suffers 11.8% portfolio loss despite gains from PE exposure

Over the ten-year period to the end of 2022, FCIT delivered a total shareholder return of 240.7%.

Paul Niven, fund manager at FCIT, attributed the trust's performance to rising inflation, interest rate hikes and geopolitical volatility, which have "weighed on global equities and resulted in valuations falling sharply over the course of the year".

"The exiting of a low interest rate world has fundamentally changed the investment environment and we will likely continue to see pressure on parts of the equity market," he continued. "The coming years may also see greater opportunity for performance from markets outside of the US and improved prospects from emerging markets, partly driven by valuation differentials."

Despite this, chair Beatrice Hollond said the trust managed to report strong results which led to FCIT's promotion on the FTSE 100 in September 2022.

"F&C's flexible and diversified approach makes us well placed to navigate the changed investment backdrop and we remain confident in the long-term prospects for the company," she added.

Which FTSE 100 investment trust should you hold?

Commenting on the results, Dzmitry Lipski, head of fund research at interactive investor, said the investment trust represented "active management at its best" with its equivalent annual return of 13%.

"At 155 years old, F&C investment trust is as relevant today as ever, with a globally diversified portfolio that has withstood everything the world has had to throw at it. It consists of high-quality large companies invested for the longer terms, making it a core, multi-generational option for retail investors."

Lipski added the trust's exposure to illiquid and not listed assets has been "beneficial in the portfolio" and added diversification especially in difficult economic times seen in 2022.