LGIM profits drop 20% as £225bn scrubbed from AUM

LGIM reported operating profit was down 20% to £340m and AUM decreased by £225bn to £1.1trn

In its full year 2022 results, the firm reported that operating profit was down 20% from £422m in 2021 to £340m at the end of the year, and its AUM followed a similar trajectory, decreasing by £225bn to £1.1trn.

External net flows remained strong however, increasing by 43% to £49.6bn compared with £34.6bn the previous year. Nearly half of these flows (43%) came from international clients and LGIM saw continued growth in higher margin areas such as thematic ETFs and multi-asset.

However, the positive flows were offset by defined benefit flows, since clients sold higher fee-generating products to meet collateral requirements, namely the selloff in LDI funds in the midst of the Mini Budget saga.

Steve Clayton, head of equity funds at Hargreaves Lansdown, explained: "L&G were at the heart of the gilt market meltdown back during Liz Truss's brief occupancy of Downing Street last autumn".

He said that "with LDI mandates from many pension funds, L&G saw the pressures on pension funds as the gilt market tumbled in reaction to Kwasi Kwarteng's Mini Budget only too clearly," which manifested for the group in the aforementioned AUM falls.

LGIM added that the impact of inflation and market movements, alongside lower revenues, increased its cost income ratio to 65%, up from 58% in 2021.

"2022 was a profoundly challenging year for all asset managers," the firm said in its annual results.

"The market environment shifted fundamentally, with interest rates up significantly, inflation hitting double digits in many developed economies and global equity markets falling substantially."

Still, the firm was optimistic for the current period, and said: "We remain confident, however, that LGIM will continue to make an important profit and cash contribution to the group, despite the lower opening asset position in 2023."

Going forward, LGIM will focus on modernisation, diversification and internationalisation.

It is currently building a "globally scalable investment and middle office platform" while expanding its investment offering with a focus on higher-margin products, including real assets, ETFs, multi-asset and fixed income, alongside the integration of ESG into its investment portfolios.

Assets in responsible investing strategies significantly increased, with the company managing £332.2bn as at 31 December 2022, up from £290bn in 2021.

LGIM added it started 2023 with further positive flows across higher margin areas, including defined contribution and wholesale, in tandem with strong international flows especially from the US and Japan.

Legal & General

For the wider L&G group, operating profit was up 12% to £2.5bn.

The company's full year dividend was 19.37p, a 5% increase from 18.45p in 2021.

Outgoing group chief executive Nigel Wilson said: "We have delivered another strong result in 2022, ahead of market expectations."

He said that the firm's "diversified and highly synergistic business model continues to deliver significant benefits", stating the firm's balance sheet was "strong and highly resilient", which Clayton echoed in his note.

Clayton added: "Bears will point to a number of one-off items that flattered these results and some will fret that without soon to retire Nigel Wilson at the helm, L&G may be less successful at driving growth. But so far, the evidence points to L&G having been built for the long haul and the high solvency position bodes well, even if markets prove rocky ahead."