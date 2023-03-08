Powell puts increased rate hikes back on the table

Suggests higher terminal rate

Chair of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell has warned that further and faster rate hikes may be necessary to stem continued inflation.

Speaking to the Senate banking committee, Powell suggested the "ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated", due to "stronger than expected" data.

Deutsche Bank raises expectations of peak Fed rates to 5.6%

In his hawkish testimony, the Fed chair said if the "totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted", the US central bank would be prepared to ramp up the pace of hikes once again.

Rate rises have been falling in the US, with last summer's 0.75 percentage point hikes dropping to 0.5 percentage points by Christmas, and 0.25 percentage points in February.

As a result of the speech, markets have shifted expectations, now pricing in a +40.7bps move, which Deutsche Bank's head of global fundamental credit strategy Jim Reid noted is closer to 50 than 25, although much can still change between now and the next Fed MPC on 22 March.

"Before the next meeting in two weeks' time, we have still got another jobs report on Friday as well as the CPI print next week, so there is still plenty of evidence that could easily tip the 25 vs 50 debate one way or the other," Reid said.

Bank of England's Catherine Mann: Dovish pivot is not close

The pivot knocked markets, with the S&P 500 ending the day down 1.53%, while two-year Treasuries breached 5% for the first time since June 2007, closing at 5.01%.

The FTSE 100 has opened in the red on the news, while European market futures also indicate downwards moves.

