Quilter sheds over £12bn in AUMA as market volatility hits performance

According to the group's annual report to December 2022, AUMA fell by 11% from 2021, resulting in a £12.2bn drop to £99.6bn. This was mainly due to the fall of global equity and bond indices, leading to £14bn in assets lost to market volatility.

Flows remained positive over the period, although below Quilter's targets. Net inflows of £1.8bn for the year were 55% lower than the prior year. This includes the net outflows from assets on third-party platforms of £1.1bn, up from £600m in 2021.

Gross flows were 20% lower than the prior year at £10.5bn, primarily driven by smaller flows into the Quilter Platform, which attracted £2.2bn in net inflows, compared to 2021's £3.5bn. This resulted in net inflows as a percentage of opening AUMA of 2%, compared to 4% the previous year.

Quilter Investors enjoys £85m inflow despite parent group flow decline

Adjusted profit before tax decreased by 3% to £134m, down from £138m during the prior year. Net management fees amounted to £483m, lower than the £500m collected in 2021. This decline broadly matched the drop in average AUMA year-on-year.

CEO Steven Levin said: "Since my appointment as chief executive in November 2022, I have been focusing on what more we need to do to realise Quilter's potential. While we are well positioned across the UK wealth industry, I believe we can go further to improve performance.

The priorities for the firm will be focused on building distribution, enhancing propositions and driving efficiency, he noted, and for these to "deliver better customer outcomes and a significant increase in profitability".

"Whilst some aspects of our plans might impact revenues and operating margin in the short term, we are confident they will lead to higher overall revenues and a faster growth rate in the medium term," he added.

Quilter's Wealth Select portfolios continued to deliver strong performance over the year, the firm said, while its Cirilium Active range remained out of favour.

To revitalise performance, the portfolios have been taken over by the management of the Cirilium Blend range, resulting in the departure of Paul Craig and Hinesh Patel, former co-managers of the Cirilium portfolios.

Multi-asset portfolio managers Craig and Patel exit Quilter Investors

To "reinvigorate" the market positioning of Cirilium Active under the new team, the group plans to reduce pricing at the end of March. Quilter Investors will also be launching a responsible investment multi-asset range.

The Cirilium portfolios will see a 12 basis points reduction in the fixed ongoing charge, with 15 basis points dropped from the Cirilium Conservative portfolio. The ongoing charge of the Cirilium Blend portfolios will be cut by 11 basis points.

"We want our investment range to be agile and respond to the needs of advisers and their clients," Levin said. "This is the latest step in doing this and look forward to collaborating with them more to help initiate and drive change in our investment proposition and deliver good customer outcomes."