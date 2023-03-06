Vanguard slammed for 'violating fiduciary duties' on climate change

Over 1,400 investors

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Image:

More than 1,400 Vanguard investors have signed a letter to the firm’s general counsel, accusing it of violating its fiduciary duty to mitigate the financial risks of climate change.

The letter criticised Vanguard for falling behind peers on the mitigation of climate risk, arguing it has given a "lack of attention to prudent proxy voting".

Addressed to Anne Robinson, general counsel of the firm and secretary of Vanguard's funds, the letter was first drafted by Paul Rissman, former executive vice president of AllianceBernstein and CIO of Alliance Growth Equities. He is currently a director of the Sierra Club Foundation.

Also alleged within the letter is the violation of Vanguard's ‘duty of loyalty' to investors, following its withdrawal from the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative.

"In recent months, Vanguard has opaquely placed the firm's own financial interests ahead of those of its investors," it said.

The letter concluded with a demand for Vanguard to release "a comprehensive plan outlining concrete steps the company will take to address climate risk".

Susan Gary, professor of law at the University of Oregon, has said the issue should raise concerns for Vanguard, as the legal responsibilities it has towards it customers could broken if it fails to address material risks.

"Vanguard should be concerned that if it is in breach of fiduciary responsibilities, its customers could have grounds for a class action suit," she said.

Vanguard has been contacted for comment.

