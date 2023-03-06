GAM attempts to find buyer as results deadline looms - reports

The FT reported the asset manager is searching for a buyout before the April deadline.

The firm delayed its annual results in January, revealing that its losses had widened to £273.1m in 2022. It had already posted a loss of £242.6m in its half-year results in August 2022.

In January, it wrote that it had delayed the results to give its board of directors the "necessary time to prepare" an update to a strategy review of the firm.

However, multiple sources told the FT the firm had postponed its annual results in an attempt to give it extra time to find a buyer.

At the end of last year, GAM reportedly appointed UBS bankers to work on securing a sale from a variety of firms, which had been rumoured in 2019 to include insurance company Generali.

The firm has been beset by scandal, after being tied to Greensill Capital through fund manager Tim Haywood.

Stock price for the firm has fallen 96.3% in the last five years, according to data from Morningstar.

While it fell sharply following the Greensill scandal, it has continued a steady decline, having dropped 33.3% year-to-date after its delay in publishing results was announced.

In the announcement in January, the Swiss asset manager did not provide updated figures on assets under management, but AUM had fallen from £88.1bn to £73.3bn in the first half of 2022.

It also reported an 11% reduction in headcount at the firm, which was enacted to reach its goal of cutting expenses by over £17.6m throughout 2022.

GAM declined to comment.