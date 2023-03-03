ESG scores decline globally for second year in a row

Low scores were largely driven by a loss of freedom of movement and a decline in life expectancy, employment and social equality.

Data from abrdn's Research Institute's annual Global Macro ESG Index, which ranks and scores of 135 countries based on 20 UN-aligned ESG indicators, revealed that overall lower scores versus last year.

The lower scores were largely driven by a loss of freedom of movement in tandem with a decline in life expectancy, employment and social equality.

Environmental scores, however, picked up slightly during 2022, including those related to global carbon emissions intensity, but overall were still far off complying with the Paris Agreement.

Political and governance factors saw the biggest and most consistent falls, a trend which has been ongoing since the index began in 2012.

The group found that over the last decade, the world has become "less democratic and less well-governed, as greater authoritarianism, populistic politics and political repression have taken hold across both the developed and developing world".

Brazil and India saw the sharpest declines regionally, followed by Myanmar, Mali and Afghanistan, while Denmark lead the index with the highest political and governance score, with fellow Scandinavian countries Sweden and Finland not far behind.

The UK's performance across several indicators also weakened as it was given lower scores for freedom of expression and from violence, civil society participation and civil liberties.

Across the pond, the US continued to underperform, as it lagged behind some of its peers on several indicators, including CO2 intensity and growing income inequality.

However, abrdn's Research Institute commended the US for its improved political and governance scores, which it said are likely due to the change in presidency in 2021.

China was deemed as one of the most improved countries for environmental and social performance over the past ten years, achieving its highest ESG score yet.

At the same time, there is "much more work to be done" to make up for its low economic development, particularly within the environmental and political and governance space, the Institute added.

Scandinavian countries continued to lead the way "in every aspect", consistently achieving the highest scores since the index began over a decade ago.

Additionally, nine of the best performing countries were from Northern and Western Europe.

Some African countries scored on par with Scandinavian ones, when adjusted for development levels and per capita income, with Malawi and Niger scoring particularly high.

Overall, Moldova, the Dominican Republic and Sudan saw the biggest improvement within the index, while Myanmar, El Salvador and Belarus were given the most deteriorated scores.

When analysing decade-long changes, the institute found the most improved countries were Uzbekistan, Senegal and Armenia, whereas Venezuela, Nicaragua and Lebanon saw the biggest drops in their respective scores over the period.

Jeremy Lawson, chief economist at abrdn, said: "We are now in the ninth consecutive year of falling democracy and governance, according to the indicators used by our index. Since the onset of the Covid pandemic, all global ESG indicators have declined. It remains to be seen whether the lifting of Covid restrictions and recent regime changes in countries like the US and Brazil will make a difference.

"One important aim of our Global Macro ESG Index is to grow the understanding of how sustainability-related factors are fundamental for a country's growth and development. The very specific measures we have used make it easy for investors to see what can be improved and where, as well as what is changing. This includes the way that foreign and domestic conflicts can dramatically alter the risk profile of particular countries, as has been the case with Russia over the past year."

Considering Russia's invasion of Ukraine, abrdn's Research Institute explained its ranking and scores have started taking into consideration countries' likelihood of conflicts - including military interventions, human rights abuses and social unrest - as they can "severely affect a country's investment risk profile".

Usually, countries with lower ESG scores also tend to be at the greatest risk of conflicts, it added.