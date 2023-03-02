Managed Funds Association calls for loosening of short selling regulation

Bans 'exacerbated volatility'

The trade association argued for relaxing reporting regulations for short sellers
The Managed Funds Association has called for the loosening of various regulations on short selling, arguing that the current system is overly burdensome.

As part of the UK government's short selling regulation review, the trade association submitted a letter to the Treasury outlining three methods it said would improve short selling regulation.

First, the MFA argued for individual firm public disclosure of net short positions to be dropped, noting that research had indicated that disclosure had a ‘chilling effect' on short selling and can lead to herding behaviour.

Instead, the organisation supported publicly disclosing the aggregate net short positions on an issuer-by-issuer basis, which it said would "promote market efficiency and price discovery while providing meaningful data transparency".

FCA launches study to assess uncompetitive data markets

Secondly, the trade association argued for relaxing reporting regulations for short sellers, stating that operational challenges "make this system costly and burdensome".

Instead, it advocated for a 0.2% reporting threshold, reducing costs and compliance burdens, while also improving the data and systems for reporting.

Finally, the MFA said that short sale bans had exacerbated volatility and hurt market liquidity, and pushed for "more upfront clarity" on requirements and capabilities for short sale bans.

It added that it "applauds" the Financial Conduct Authority for not using short selling bans "when other regulators decided to do so during periods of market volatility".

Jillien Flores, head of global government affairs for the MFA, said: "The UK government has the opportunity to realise the benefits of short selling by creating a regulatory regime that promotes transparency without harming UK markets."

She said short selling was a "powerful tool that benefits investors and markets" and claimed it " enhances price discovery, improves market liquidity, reduces volatility, and exposes corporate fraud and abuse".

Flores added: "During periods of economic uncertainty like we are experiencing today, short selling plays an integral role in stabilising markets and helps market participants carefully navigate risk.

"This consultation is a welcome opportunity to review harmful short selling rules and make UK capital markets more attractive, efficient, and competitive."

