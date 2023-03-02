JPMAM launches green social sustainable bond strategy

SICAV fund and ETF

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
The total expense ratio (TER) of the SICAV’s C-share class will be 50 basis points and TER of the UCITS ETF will be 32 basis points.
Image:

The total expense ratio (TER) of the SICAV’s C-share class will be 50 basis points and TER of the UCITS ETF will be 32 basis points.

JP Morgan Asset Management has launched an actively managed green social sustainable bond strategy in the form of a SICAV fund and an ETF.

The JPMorgan Green Social Sustainable Bond fund and JPMorgan Green Social Sustainable Bond UCITS ETF are benchmarked against Bloomberg's Global Aggregate Green Social Sustainability Bond 1-10 Year index. 

Investors will have exposure to "high quality" core exposure to green, social and sustainable bonds from corporate, sovereign and supranational issuers across developed and emerging markets, the firm said. 

JPMAM's Stanic departs for 'new chapter'

All bonds in the strategy will be linked to sustainable activities in line with the principles set by the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA) and qualify as sustainable investments under the EU's SFDR. The funds will be classified as Article 9. 

The strategy will be managed by Stephanie Dontas, Ed Fitzpatrick and Usman Naeem, who will be supported by JPMAM's sustainable investment team and over 70 analysts within the firm's global fixed income, currencies and commodities (GFICC) group. 

JPMAM said GFICC analysts will verify the alignment of each bond issuance to ICMA standard and conduct rigorous fundamental, quantitative and technical research. The strategy will target bonds between 1-10 years of maturity. 

JPMAM makes series of portfolio manager changes

Massimo Greco, head of EMEA funds at JPMAM, said: "We are delighted to be able to offer an actively managed and diversified core fixed income strategy that has been designed with a great deal of care and consideration, as the strategy seeks to explicitly align with environmentally and socially beneficial projects."

The total expense ratio (TER) of the SICAV's C-share class will be 50 basis points and TER of the UCITS ETF will be 32 basis points. The ETF has been listed on the London Stock Exchange and other European exchanges. 

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

LSEG hails Refinitiv integration as it eyes buyback on Blackstone/Thomson Reuters stake

New co-portfolio manager joins BlackRock Frontiers

More on ESG

Women now hold a third of all leadership roles in FTSE 350 companies.
ESG

FTSE 350 hits boardroom target of 40% women for first time

FTSE Women Leaders Review

Laura Miller
clock 28 February 2023 • 2 min read
BS ISO 32210: Sustainable Finance will contain advice on seven key areas in its attempt to "support adapting or enhancing components already present in organisations".
ESG

BSI launches global standard to address 'dysfunctional' sustainable finance sector

BS ISO 32210: Sustainable Finance

Sian Barnett Wike
Sian Barnett Wike
clock 28 February 2023 • 3 min read
Will Ballard (pictured), head of equities at Border to Coast Pensions Partnership
ESG

50 shades of grey: why decarbonisation in the mining sector is not always black and white

Ever increasing scrutiny

Will Ballard
clock 27 February 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Macquarie Group considers takeover bid for M&G - reports

02 March 2023 • 1 min read
02

Baillie Gifford and Morgan Stanley offer worst maximum drawdowns across Global and North America funds

01 March 2023 • 3 min read
03

Bailey splits opinion on hikes with 'specifically vague' speech

02 March 2023 • 4 min read
04

FCA launches study to assess uncompetitive data markets

02 March 2023 • 2 min read
05

Schroders private assets business offers beacon amid falling profits and assets

02 March 2023 • 2 min read
06

Investec Wealth & Investment CEO departs

01 March 2023 • 1 min read
14 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Global Equity Market Focus - March 2023

Register now
Trustpilot