AssetCo enters partnership to bring funds to the US

US financial advisors will be able to access funds from AssetCo and all its subsidiaries, including River and Mercantile, SVM, Saracen and Rize ETF, via InvestCloud's digital investment platform.

AssetCo CEO Campbell Fleming described the partnership as a playing a "pivotal role in our transformational strategy in the US", offering the firm a "highly efficient way for our products to reach a global audience".

US-based boutique asset manager Westwood Holdings has also partnered with InvestCloud to distribute its products to a wider range of clients.

John Wise, CEO of InvestCloud, said he was "excited to be partnering with two industry pioneers in Martin Gilbert and Brian Casey", adding the deal enables the firms to bring their products to "400 wealth management firms with over 20 million investor accounts".

"We are confident that following our success together in the US, we will continue to drive growth by partnering with AssetCo in other key global markets," he added.