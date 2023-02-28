Bank of England: Digital pound represents 'new frontier' for payments

In a Treasury Committee session today, Cunliffe said that following the launch of a consultation from the central bank on digital currency this month, the Bank was now preparing for "the next stage" for the introduction of a ‘digital pound'.

The deputy governor said the delay in the consultation, which had been pushed from late last year, was due to major events occurring in the economy at the end of 2022.

While the bank has still not decided whether to actually introduce a CBDC, Cunliffe said it had decided it was "more likely than not" and had decided to prepare for it.

"If we just wait until we think it is needed, now we are five years behind," said Cunliffe.

The next stage of work will reduce the time to implement a digital currency as a way of "retaining optionality", the deputy governor explained.

While Cunliffe said the Bank does not have the technical skills at the moment to create a digital pound, "we would hope to by the end of this next phase".

Specifications

The bank has gone through a long process of deciding the core features of a possible digital pound.

Cunliffe said the digital pound would be non-interest bearing, as "our basic motivation here is to provide digital cash" rather than a savings product.

"We did not want a system where there are two forms of money circulating," he argued.

He also discussed the effect that a CBDC could have on the transmission mechanism, or how much interest rates affect the broader economy.

The evidence is "pretty mixed", he argued, noting that even in the case of negative interest rates, there would be a "pretty modest effect" as "as long as there is cash, people will move to cash".

Innovations

Cunliffe said the bank sees "a prospect of a very different form of payments emerging" and "we need to be ready if that happens".

He gave various examples that could make a digital currency necessary, such as micropayments to read an article from a newspaper rather than purchasing a subscription, or through allowing online shopping payments to be effectively held in escrow until delivery.

While there are currently ways to automate payments, such as through direct debit or standing orders, Cunliffe said these are "quite clunky and quite blunt instruments".

"This offers the prospect of a much deeper integration of the transfer of value into software that automates decisions and integrates payment into non-payment functions," he said.

While the Bank is keen for innovation to occur in the private sector, Cunliffe said it wanted to ensure the UK has "a digitally native central bank assert that could tie the system together".

Digital platforms lean toward concentration, and the BoE did not want to see a handful of ‘new monies' develop on big tech platforms that payment services are forced to rely on, he explained.

Cunliffe stressed that as the popularity of digital currencies continues to grow, "we would have the issue of how we ensure the uniformity the integrity of money in the UK".

He also suggested that digital currency could protect against bank failure, explaining that it could provide a "backstop" for the financial system through greater payments system resilience.

When asked whether there was a risk of disintermediation, or cutting out the financial intermediaries, the deputy governor argued this would not change as the central bank would "still need and want banks to make loans".

As for the death of cash, he noted that it was still the preferred payment method of about 20% of people, with about 15% of the transactions in the economy now being completed with cash.

While he said that he believed the use of cash would continue to decline, he made clear that it would continue to be used "as long as it is wanted".

Restrictions

Dispelling conspiracy theories that a CBDC could provide central banks massive powers over the spending of consumers, Cunliffe stressed the Bank would not "do any programming of money".

"While the Bank could have opted for a model where the programmability was on our ledger, we deliberately decided not to do that," he said.

Governments have always been able to interfere with spending, through police powers in anti-money laundering or sanctions, but he stressed the reason these powers have not been overextended currently would extend to a digital pound.

"I do not think this is a technological question, I think this is a question of democracy and institutions," he said.

Cunliffe also referred to the end of his appointment at the BoE, with his term due to expire on 31 October this year, stating that "someone younger" would soon be assessing the potential behaviour of the population.