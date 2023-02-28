Octopus Investments CEO Ruth Handcock steps back

Benjamin Davis to succeed

Ruth Handcock served as CEO for four years
Ruth Handcock has stepped back from her role as CEO of Octopus Investments but will remain in the business, with Benjamin Davis taking on the chief executive role.

Handcock, who has served as CEO of the firm for four years, will remain on the board of Octopus Investments and will support the incoming Davis in an advisory capacity.

Davis, who will report to Octopus Group CEO Simon Rogerson, has held several previous roles within the wider Octopus business, including as a fund manager across Octopus Investments, CEO of Octopus Healthcare and, most recently, CEO of Octopus Real Estate.

Big Interview: Ruth Handcock of Octopus Investments on B Corps and private investments

Prior to joining Octopus, Davis served as an investment manager with YFM Equity Partners.

In his new role, Davis will oversee all areas of Octopus Investments, including its retail and institutional fundraising arms and investment teams spanning Octopus Ventures, Octopus Real Estate, sustainable infrastructure and listed smaller companies.

Rogerson said: "Benjamin is a perfect example of the leaders we look for at Octopus. He is passionate about our mission and has already delivered several significant initiatives that have contributed to it. This is the latest milestone for Benjamin in what has already been a brilliant, varied career at Octopus, and I have supreme confidence in his ability to lead Octopus Investments.

"It is a bittersweet moment, particularly for Octopus Investments customers and employees, to see Ruth move to another part of the group. Ruth has achieved an extraordinary amount during her four years as CEO and I cannot wait to see what I am sure will be equally successful results in her new Octopus endeavour."

Handcock added: "I have been incredibly fortunate to lead a business like Octopus Investments over the past four years.

"I am sad to leave Octopus Investments, but the experience has strongly shaped my belief that more people should have access to these outcomes."

Octopus launches £30m fundraise for Future Generations VCT

Davis said: "To have the opportunity to lead such a phenomenally successful business, as it continues to explore new areas of growth and grab opportunities that set it apart from other investment companies, is extremely exhilarating.

"I am looking forward to working with all of Octopus Investments' sensational employees and loyal customers in the months and years to come."

Octopus Investments CEO Ruth Handcock steps back

