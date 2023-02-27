Gresham House Ventures expands team with investment head hire

Grant Paul-Florence of Gresham House Ventures
Gresham House Ventures has appointed Grant Paul-Florence as the firm’s director of investments.

Paul-Florence joined the firm following his role as head of the London investment team at BGF, a private equity firm focused on small and mid-sized businesses in the UK and Ireland.

He left the firm in December 2021 and has since been working as a freelance investor, according to his LinkedIn.

Prior to that, he worked as head of intermediate capital at Octopus Investment and has also held private equity roles at both AAC Capital and Levine Leichtman Capital Partners.

Gresham said the appointment comes following a "busy period" of dealmaking and fundraising for the firm, with a recent exit from holding Equip Outdoor Technologies and new investments into businesses Orri and FocalPoint.

The firm's hybrid public and private company investing VCTs - Baronsmeads - are also in the midst of fundraising, having recorded £32m in funding since January.

Trevor Hope, CIO of Gresham House Ventures, said: "This appointment comes at an important time amid another strong period of fundraising, and the team looks forward to working alongside Grant as we continue to strengthen our offering for investors and in supporting the entrepreneurs we partner with."

Paul-Florence added: "With an impressive pool of talent and a portfolio of exceptional businesses, Gresham House Ventures is rapidly building its reputation as a leading growth equity investor.

"I am excited to be working with two of the most well-established VCTs in the industry at a time when British start-ups are poised for a period of tremendous growth, and I look forward to getting to know our portfolio and seeking out more pioneering young businesses."

