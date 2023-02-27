NB Global Monthly Income begins distribution following trust closure

Investors may have to wait until 31 March 2023 to receive this round of distribution, the estimated latest date for redemption payment.

A £35m partial compulsory redemption of shares will be distributed to shareholders on 13 March 2023, with 19.49% of the existing shares redeemed for 81 pence per share, the net asset value of the trust on 23 February 2023.

No fractions will be redeemed and investor shareholdings will be rounded down to the nearest whole number.

Neuberger Berman to wind down £178m NB Global Monthly Income fund

The move comes following an extraordinary general meeting held on 27 January 2023, in which a shareholder resolution to realise all existing assets in an orderly manner was passed.

As of 23 February, the fund's largest single asset class was private debt, which comprised 23.5% of the fund. This was followed by distressed debt (13.3%), US high yield (10.5%) and CLO (10.4%).

US loans, European high yield and European loans comprised the remainder.