Assets shrink and profits collapse at Jupiter as investor sentiment bites

Underlying profit before tax collapsed 64% year-on-year, down to £77.6m from last year's figure of £216.7m, while assets under management fell by £10.3bn with both market performance and net outflows contributing to the 17% decline.

Despite gross inflows of £15.1bn, the firm still recorded net outflows of £3.5bn, with the retail and wholesale channels experiencing the heaviest sentiment shift, marking the fifth consecutive year of outflows.

Across the retail, wholesale and investment trust business, Jupiter saw net outflows of £5.5bn and market losses of £6.5bn, while the institutional channel also suffered losses in the market (£300m) but enjoyed net inflows of £2bn over the year.

The firm has suffered a tumultuous year, losing its CEO to the beach in June, with Matthew Beesley taking on the role from outgoing chief Andrew Formica.

Its Chrysalis investment trust and Jupiter UK Mid Cap fund have been ever-present in headlines, most recently on news that the open-ended vehicle managed by Richard Watts was set to sell its stake in Starling Bank as the firm simultaneously announced the end of unlisted assets in its open-ended vehicles.

Two months earlier, Fidelity restricted investment into Jupiter UK Mid Cap "in the best interest of our customers", while at the start of this month, Chrysalis was downgraded to a 'Sell' by Stifel following its purchase of a large portion of the open-ended fund's Starling stake.

The fund delivered the second-worst maximum drawdown across UK equity funds in 2022 (-43.7%), beaten only by another fund from the same house - Jupiter UK Smaller Companies Focus (-43.8%).

Net revenue fell substantially at Jupiter, down 30% to £397.3m, with 60% of this decline due to a £100m decrease in performance fees for 2022.

Jupiter also saw a restructuring that led to a headcount reduction of roughly 15%, helping save on administrative expenses which shrunk 14% on the year, as costs relating to performance fees almost halved.

Dividends per share fell 51% to 8.4 pence per share, although the firm added an extension to its share buyback programme, bringing the total repurchase amount to £26m.

Beesley described the past year as "clearly difficult", citing macroeconomic environments as the cause for the shift in investor sentiment and asset valuations.