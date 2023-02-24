Fixed income and money market funds sole winners of January 2023

Morningstar’s latest analysis of UK fund flows revealed that fixed income saw £1.6bn in inflows throughout the month
Fixed income and money market funds were alone in recording UK inflows in January 2023, analysis from Morningstar has revealed.

Morningstar's latest analysis of UK fund flows showed that fixed income saw £1.6bn in inflows throughout the month, while money markets enjoyed £2bn of net inflows.

Meanwhile, other sectors suffered, with equity funds experiencing £1.2bn in outflows, allocation losing £926m, alternative funds losing £215m and property seeing £44m in redemptions.

Passive continued to beat out active in terms of flows, experiencing £1.5bn in inflows throughout the month, compared to £2.1bn in outflows for active funds. This matches the year-long trend, which saw passives gain £11.2bn, while actives lost £35.3bn.

Sustainable funds have also continued their growth, gaining £518m in new money in January, while non-sustainable funds lost £604m. However, sustainable funds are still dwarfed in size, comprising only £164bn of assets, compared to over £1trn in non-sustainable funds.

Investors pull record £54bn from UK funds

BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the UK, gained £358m in inflows, while number two Aviva lost £340m in outflows.

BlackRock funds also took both the top and bottom spots in terms of flows, with the iShares North American Equity Index fund gaining £263m in inflows, more than it had brought in throughout the last year combined, while the iShares UK Equity Index fund saw £288m in outflows.

Meanwhile, other large fund houses also saw varying levels of success throughout January. Royal London had £342m in inflows, while Fidelity International had £292m in outflows.

Baillie Gifford was hit particularly hard, experiencing £483m in outflows, which now brings its total outflows for the last year to £9.7bn.

Simon Edelsten to retire from Artemis

Third Point launches board challenge against Bath & Body Works

