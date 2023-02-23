Omnis Investments promotes CIO Robert Jeffree to CEO role

Jeffree, who has been CIO for the asset manager since 2020, will retain his current responsibilities in the short-term alongside his new role. He will be supported by the wider investment team.

He will report to Richard Houghton, CEO of The Openwork Partnership, a network of 4,600 financial advisers across the country for which the firm manages £10bn in assets.

SPW poaches Omnis CEO to head ACD business

The news comes three months after former CEO Dominic Sheridan left the firm to join Schroders Personal Wealth as CEO of its Authorised Corporate Director business.

Prior to joining Omnis Investments, Jeffree held CIO roles at Banque Transatlantique for three years and C Hoare & Co for seven years. He also worked at McKinsey as an investment management consultant and at New Star Asset Management as a multi-asset and Asia fund manager.

He began his career as an investment analyst at HSBC Asset Management in 1995 before training as a fund manager on the European equities desk.

Trium Capital appoints co-portfolio manager on Alternative Growth fund

Commenting on Jeffree's appointment, Houghton said: "During my time working with Robert as CIO of Omnis, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and is clearly the right person for the job.

"I look forward to continuing to work closely with him to build on the success of our investment proposition, and ensuring it continues to evolve in line with our client needs."

Jeffree added: "I am excited to take up the role of CEO, and to continue working with the talented team here at Omnis to ensure we are delivering for our clients. My priority will be to grow our business and continue to offer investors unparalleled investment opportunities."