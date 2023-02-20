Carmignac head of UK distribution Robson exits

A spokesperson confirmed his responsibilities will be taken over by a duo of senior business development managers in its distribution team in the UK.

Roland Bagnall, head of discretionary sales, will now be supervising the UK wholesale business and David Beacham, head of regional sales, will be responsible for the UK retail business.

Carmignac looks to Newton for new sustainability head

Robson joined the €32bn Paris-based asset manager in July 2015 as head of UK retail, focused on UK financial advisers. He was promoted to head of UK distribution in April 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Prior to that, he worked for Aviva Investors as head of UK adviser sales, having first joined in 2008 as an investment sales manager. He also spent over two decades working as an investment sales manager at Norwich Union Life.