Carmignac head of UK distribution Robson exits

Duo of senior executives take over

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Robson joined the €32bn Paris-based asset manager in July 2015.
Image:

Robson joined the €32bn Paris-based asset manager in July 2015.

Carmignac’s head of UK distribution David Robson has left the firm after more than seven years to pursue other opportunities.

A spokesperson confirmed his responsibilities will be taken over by a duo of senior business development managers in its distribution team in the UK. 

Roland Bagnall, head of discretionary sales, will now be supervising the UK wholesale business and David Beacham, head of regional sales, will be responsible for the UK retail business.

Carmignac looks to Newton for new sustainability head

Robson joined the €32bn Paris-based asset manager in July 2015 as head of UK retail, focused on UK financial advisers. He was promoted to head of UK distribution in April 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Prior to that, he worked for Aviva Investors as head of UK adviser sales, having first joined in 2008 as an investment sales manager. He also spent over two decades working as an investment sales manager at Norwich Union Life.

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Link and FCA update on Woodford investigation 'raises more questions than it answers'

FCA sets out ideas for post-Brexit rules of UK asset management sector

More on People moves

David Morcher of Avellemy
People moves

Avellemy appoints David Morcher head of collectives

Joins from Saunderson House

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 20 February 2023 • 1 min read
Finkelstein will be succeeded by the firm’s current deputy co-heads of fixed income Kay Haigh and Whitney Watson.
People moves

Goldman Sachs AM global fixed income CIO to retire after 26 years

Sam Finkelstein to exit in June

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 17 February 2023 • 1 min read
Sarasin & Partners head of investment strategy Henry Boucher (pictured)
People moves

Sarasin & Partners head of investment strategy to retire

By July 2023

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 13 February 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

FCA sets out ideas for post-Brexit rules of UK asset management sector

20 February 2023 • 2 min read
02

Link and FCA update on Woodford investigation 'raises more questions than it answers'

20 February 2023 • 3 min read
03

Carmignac head of UK distribution Robson exits

20 February 2023 • 1 min read
04

FCA approaches conclusion on Woodford enforcement

20 February 2023 • 1 min read
05

Harcus Parker calls on Home REIT to explain link between Bluestar and Alvarium

21 February 2023 • 1 min read
06

Credit Suisse appoints sole head of global equities following co-head departure

20 February 2023 • 1 min read
02 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Spring 2023

Register now
Trustpilot