Avellemy appoints David Morcher head of collectives

Joins from Saunderson House

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
David Morcher of Avellemy
Image:

David Morcher of Avellemy

Avellemy has appointed David Morcher to the role of head of collectives, who joins the firm from Saunderson House.

In his new role, Morcher will be responsible for developing and strengthening the firm's in-house fund research capabilities, while also overseeing the due diligence processes for the firm's open-ended funds, closed-ended funds and ETFs.

He will report to Graham Bentley, chief investment officer of the firm.

Morcher joins the asset manager from Saunderson House, where he was a senior member of the firm's investment team, a voting member on the investment committee and headed up its fixed income collectives research.

Before this, he was an investment analyst at abrdn within the company's multi-manager team, responsible for fund research across asset classes including equities, fixed income and real assets.

Bentley said: "We are really pleased to announce that David has joined the team at this exciting time during our growth story and an inflection point for the industry.

"The investment industry is facing immense change and at the same time investment strategies and solutions are being overhauled, meaning our in-house capabilities are more important than ever, as we seek to provide innovative solutions for our clients. I look forward to working closely with David to enhance our offering."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Stock Spotlight: Coca-Cola's shares fall flat despite overcoming bubbling inflation

Credit Suisse appoints sole head of global equities following co-head departure

More on People moves

Robson joined the €32bn Paris-based asset manager in July 2015.
People moves

Carmignac head of UK distribution Robson exits

Duo of senior executives take over

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 20 February 2023 • 1 min read
Finkelstein will be succeeded by the firm’s current deputy co-heads of fixed income Kay Haigh and Whitney Watson.
People moves

Goldman Sachs AM global fixed income CIO to retire after 26 years

Sam Finkelstein to exit in June

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 17 February 2023 • 1 min read
Sarasin & Partners head of investment strategy Henry Boucher (pictured)
People moves

Sarasin & Partners head of investment strategy to retire

By July 2023

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 13 February 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

FCA sets out ideas for post-Brexit rules of UK asset management sector

20 February 2023 • 2 min read
02

Link and FCA update on Woodford investigation 'raises more questions than it answers'

20 February 2023 • 3 min read
03

Carmignac head of UK distribution Robson exits

20 February 2023 • 1 min read
04

FCA approaches conclusion on Woodford enforcement

20 February 2023 • 1 min read
05

Harcus Parker calls on Home REIT to explain link between Bluestar and Alvarium

21 February 2023 • 1 min read
06

Credit Suisse appoints sole head of global equities following co-head departure

20 February 2023 • 1 min read
02 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Spring 2023

Register now
Trustpilot