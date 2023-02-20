Avellemy appoints David Morcher head of collectives

In his new role, Morcher will be responsible for developing and strengthening the firm's in-house fund research capabilities, while also overseeing the due diligence processes for the firm's open-ended funds, closed-ended funds and ETFs.

He will report to Graham Bentley, chief investment officer of the firm.

Morcher joins the asset manager from Saunderson House, where he was a senior member of the firm's investment team, a voting member on the investment committee and headed up its fixed income collectives research.

Before this, he was an investment analyst at abrdn within the company's multi-manager team, responsible for fund research across asset classes including equities, fixed income and real assets.

Bentley said: "We are really pleased to announce that David has joined the team at this exciting time during our growth story and an inflection point for the industry.

"The investment industry is facing immense change and at the same time investment strategies and solutions are being overhauled, meaning our in-house capabilities are more important than ever, as we seek to provide innovative solutions for our clients. I look forward to working closely with David to enhance our offering."