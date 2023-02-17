CVC Income and Growth trust waives 15% performance fee

Effective from 1 January 2023

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
According to interactive investor, almost 30% of investment trusts have performance fees.
Image:

CVC Credit Partners, manager of the CVC Income and Growth (CVCE) investment trust, has waived its right to a performance fee.

Alongside an ongoing charge of 1.59% and an annual vehicle management fee of 0.9% of net asset value, the £217m trust charged an extra 15% performance fee of the excess total return, if any.

In a London Stock Exchange announcement today (17 February), the board of CVCE, which invests in sub-investment grade European corporate debt instruments, said no performance fee has been collected for the 2022 calendar year.

According to interactive investor, almost 30% of investment trusts have performance fees despite criticism that they reward for failure or for very short-term performance. However, various trusts have moved away from performance fees in recent years. 

Chrysalis reduces performance fee

Over the last five years, CVC Income and Growth has gained 10.6% in NAV, while its share price is up by 1.1%. Year-to-date, its NAV has jumped by 5.7% and its share price by 4.2%, according to data from the AIC. 

The trust, currently trading at a 7.6% discount, has significantly underperformed the IT Debt - Loans and Bonds sector. Over five years, the sector has had a NAV total return of 18.5%, while its share price total return is up by 31.8%.

CVC Credit Partners is CVC's credit arm. With €137bn of assets under management, the Luxembourg-based company is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, alongside the likes of KKR, Blackstone and Carlyle.

Valeria Martinez
Matthews Asia renames $565m Asia ex Japan Dividend fund

Goldman Sachs AM global fixed income CIO to retire after 26 years

