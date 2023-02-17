Goldman Sachs AM global fixed income CIO to retire after 26 years

Finkelstein will be succeeded by the firm’s current deputy co-heads of fixed income Kay Haigh and Whitney Watson.

Having joined GSAM in 1997 as an analyst, Finkelstein was named managing director in 2005 and partner in 2010.

He held a number of roles within the fixed income franchise, including global co-head of the business and global head of emerging markets.

In a memo to staff, the firm's asset management heads Marc Nachmann and Julian Salisbury said that throughout Finkelstein's almost 26 years of distinguished service at the firm, he had played "a critical role" in the growth of its fixed income and liquidity solutions business.

"Sam has been a trusted mentor, friend and colleague to many of our people around the world," they wrote.

"He has also been a champion of our inclusion and diversity efforts, currently serving as regional head of the EMEA Disability Network and as a member of the EMEA Inclusion and Diversity Committee."

The outgoing CIO will work closely with them to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities before his retirement, GSAM said.

Haigh will continue to oversee the emerging markets debt team.

Haigh joined Goldman Sachs as a managing director in 2019 and was named partner in 2022, while Watson joined Goldman Sachs as an analyst in 2005, was named managing director in 2015 and also named partner in 2022.