abrdn closes three 'subscale' funds in consolidation push

Each held less than £100m AUM

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
abrdn has closed three funds as it continues its consolidation programme, which will see the merger or closure of over 100 funds.

These are the Sterling Long Dated Government Bond, World Income Equity and UK Equity Index Managed funds. Each fund held £8m, £32m and £53.6m assets under management respectively.

In the last three years, the funds have suffered heavy outflows, although some more than others. The UK Equity Index Managed fund has seen its size reduced by over £580m, according to data from FE fundinfo, despite outperforming the IA All Companies sector in both the short- and medium-term. 

abrdn confirms plans to merge or close 100 funds

The World Income Equity fund has halved in assets since the start of 2020, and underperformed the IA Global Equity Income sector by 11.4% in the last five years.

Sterling Long Dated Government Bond has seen double digit losses over both the short- and medium-term, and also lagged behind its IA UK Gilts sector. The fund was down 17.4%, 21.1% and 13.9% over the last one-, three- and five-year period, respectively. 

A spokesperson said:  "As outlined last year, we are in the process of merging or closing over 100 funds which are subscale or not aligned with our core strengths.

"The consolidation programme is reducing duplication, simplifying our product offering, freeing up resources and will deliver a product set that is better aligned to our key strengths and to client demands. We have already made good progress and expect the work to complete over the coming months."

abrdn CIO for multi-asset solutions exits after four years

In August last year, abrdn said it had reviewed around 550 funds and concluded that "20% with an AUM of approximately £7bn were subscale, inefficient or not aligned with our core strengths".

As part of this programme, the firm will merge four funds on 24 February. The funds affected are the Multi-Manager Ethical Portfolio, Global Strategic Bond, UK Opportunities and Corporate Bond.

