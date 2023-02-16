Civitas secures £71m five year debt facility

The switch allows Civitas to fund projects via gearing without having to raise new capital via shares.

This deal has been deployed to in full to redeem the company's existing facility with Lloyds Bank of £60m, as well as providing it with additional liquidity for further gearing.

The switch allows Civitas to fund projects via gearing without having to raise new capital via shares.

FTSE 100 breaks historic 8,000 points barrier

According to the Association of Investment Companies, Civitas currently has gearing of 44%.

Civitas is an investment trust dedicated to investments in existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales and was established in 2016.

Chair of Civitas Michael Wrobel said he was "delighted" with the new lender and thanks Lloyds for its "support over a number of years".

"The closing of this facility follows completion of a property valuation and extensive due diligence on behalf of the new lender," he said.

Amid a swell of issues for its peer social housing trust Home REIT and its rent payment issues, the Civitas chair took the chance to reassure clients of its "confidence in the appropriateness of the company's rent levels and their sustainability going forward", which he said was backed by "proven, strong underlying demand for specially adapted properties that are suitable for the delivery of higher acuity long-term care".

The trust is running on a 44.4% discount, according to the AIC.