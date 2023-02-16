Civitas secures £71m five year debt facility

Redeems Lloyds facility

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
The switch allows Civitas to fund projects via gearing without having to raise new capital via shares.
Image:

The switch allows Civitas to fund projects via gearing without having to raise new capital via shares.

Civitas Social Housing REIT has settled a new five year term debt facility of £70.9m with a European bank.

This deal has been deployed to in full to redeem the company's existing facility with Lloyds Bank of £60m, as well as providing it with additional liquidity for further gearing.

The switch allows Civitas to fund projects via gearing without having to raise new capital via shares.

FTSE 100 breaks historic 8,000 points barrier

According to the Association of Investment Companies, Civitas currently has gearing of 44%.

Civitas is an investment trust dedicated to investments in existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales and was established in 2016.

Chair of Civitas Michael Wrobel said he was "delighted" with the new lender and thanks Lloyds for its "support over a number of years".

"The closing of this facility follows completion of a property valuation and extensive due diligence on behalf of the new lender," he said.

Amid a swell of issues for its peer social housing trust Home REIT and its rent payment issues, the Civitas chair took the chance to reassure clients of its "confidence in the appropriateness of the company's rent levels and their sustainability going forward", which he said was backed by "proven, strong underlying demand for specially adapted properties that are suitable for the delivery of higher acuity long-term care".

The trust is running on a 44.4% discount, according to the AIC.

Related Topics

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Hargreaves Lansdown adds Polar Capital income fund to Wealth Shortlist

Why fund selectors must watch Netflix's 'MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street'

More on Investment Trusts

It is “not possible to quantify the future amounts of rent to be collected with certainty”.
Investment Trusts

Home REIT mulls sale as rent payments collapse

23% collected

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 16 February 2023 • 2 min read
Michael Lindsell (picture) is one of the co-managers of the Lindsell Train investment trust.
Investment Trusts

Michael Lindsell defends Lindsell Train's minimal pure tech exposure

Maintains trust in consumer names

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 15 February 2023 • 2 min read
PINT investments include green energy projects
Investment Trusts

Stifel upgrades Pantheon Infrastructure to 'Buy' following long price slump

Large discount and better cash position

Alex Sebastian
clock 15 February 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Home REIT mulls sale as rent payments collapse

16 February 2023 • 2 min read
02

Hargreaves Lansdown adds Polar Capital income fund to Wealth Shortlist

16 February 2023 • 2 min read
03

MJ Hudson CEO steps down following 'loss of trust' from auditor

15 February 2023 • 2 min read
04

AssetCo takes £9.2m loss as acquisition and reorganisation costs bite

16 February 2023 • 2 min read
05

abrdn closes three 'subscale' funds in consolidation push

16 February 2023 • 2 min read
06

Female representation on boards sees year-on-year growth

16 February 2023 • 1 min read
02 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Spring 2023

Register now
Trustpilot