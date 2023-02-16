AssetCo takes £9.2m loss as acquisition and reorganisation costs bite

CEO Campbell Fleming (pictured) said that the loss for the year was in part driven by a combination of acquisition costs and reorganisation costs.
AssetCo took a £9.2m loss during the 2022 financial year driven by acquisition and reorganisation costs, as well as volatile markets, despite the rapid growth of its assets under management.

According to the firm's annual results for the year to September 2022, the group added £2.1bn in active equities AUM during the reported period. Including received as part of the acquisition of SVM Asset Management, AUM stood at £3.1bn.

Revenues grew to £12.9m, compared to £2.5m in 2021. Although the group reported a £14.7m profit during the same period last year, it was mainly due to the Grant Thornton litigation, which contributed net income of £22.4m on a one-off basis.

CEO Campbell Fleming said the loss for the year was in part driven by a combination of acquisition costs and reorganisation costs as the firm "right-sizes and integrates" its acquired businesses. Administrative expenses amounted to £26.5m, up from £7.9m in 2021.

AssetCo continues shopping spree with acquisition of SVM Asset Management

The group aggressively reduced River and Mercantile's initial cost base of £32m of annualised costs to £22.5m by the end of the financial year, which chair Martin Gilbert said was the principal driver of the loss made by the group. 

"An aggressive assault on continuing costs is on-going and remains a key focus of the coming year," he said. 

Revenues in the River and Mercantile Group were impacted by both negative market performance and by resulting client outflows, as clients reduced equity exposure.

Gilbert said that wholesale business outflows, taken together with stock market falls, "impacted revenues negatively by approximately £2m between acquisition and the financial year end 2022, on an annualised basis".

Martin Gilbert's AssetCo rebrands three subsidiaries to River & Mercantile

AssetCo completed the acquisition of R&M in June 2022 and of Revera Asset Management in August 2022, while the acquisition of SVM Asset Management, announced in June 2022, was completed shortly after the financial year end.

Fleming added: "AssetCo has now successfully invested more than £40m in growing the business by completing the acquisitions of River and Mercantile and Revera, taking revenues from less than £0.5m last year to over £8m during the course of the year, with a forward-looking run rate of £17m when the acquisition of SVM is also factored in."

In December 2022, the group announced that its four active equity asset management subsidiaries will come together under the River and Mercantile brand during the course of 2023.

