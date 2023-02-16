Home REIT mulls sale as rent payments collapse

It is “not possible to quantify the future amounts of rent to be collected with certainty”.

In a stock exchange announcement today (16 February), the company revealed there had been a "serious deterioration" in rent payments over the quarter ending November 2022, with just 23% of rent collected.

The firm also highlighted "serious challenges" in rent collection for December 2022 and January 2023, adding that it is "not possible to quantify the future amounts of rent to be collected with certainty".

On top of rent issues, the properties themselves require refurbishment, with at least 25% of the total trust's holdings by beds requiring "at least some level of refurbishment" at a cost of £15-20m.

Home REIT also revealed the firm's two brokers had tendered "unexpected recent resignations", with both Alvarium Securities and Jefferies International stepping back.

Smith Square Partners was appointed as financial adviser on 13 February.

As a result, the board of the embattled trust is looking at its options, including a sale. The firm revealed it had already received an unsolicited approach from Bluestar Group regarding a possible offer for the entire issued share capital of the company.

Bluestar has until 5pm on 16 March 2023 to make a firm intention of an offer or to withdraw.

The board of Home REIT also confirmed it had appointed forensic accountants Alvarez & Marsal in response to "media speculation of allegations of wrongdoing", whose investigation remains ongoing.

Chair of the board Lynne Fennah said: "We recognise the serious issues facing the company and are examining all options to preserve shareholder value, and the interests of all stakeholders."

Oli Creasey, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, had sympathy for shareholders with the situation showing "no sign of imminent resolution" and the potential of getting worse.

He said the 23% payment rate would have been bad "at the height of the pandemic", let alone in today's more normal situation, adding it is "even more concerning given funding for rent ultimately comes from the government".

"That funding passes through homeless charities before being paid to Home as rent, and it is not clear why the money is no longer cascading down the chain," Creasey explained. "But until it does start flowing again, Home has a real problem on its hands."

He added: "The company is now discussing sale of the business as a possible exit strategy, and has received an unsolicited approach from Bluestar Group, who now have a month to firm up that bid or walk away. The bid is likely to be all cash, but given the bad news that has been announced since the shares were suspended, we would not be surprised if a bid came in below the 38p historic share price.

"That would be an difficult outcome to accept for existing shareholders, but given the shares are still untradeable on the LSE (and with no timeline for trading to resume), it may be the best option available."