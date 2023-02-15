Invesco shutters Balanced Risk 8 fund due to shrinking assets

Now holding £13.6m in assets under management, the fund has seen outflows of over £350m since December 2020, according to FE fundinfo.

Scott Wolle, CIO for the Invesco Global Asset Allocation team, had been the portfolio manager of the strategy since launch February 2012, alongside the Invesco Balanced Risk 10 fund.

In the last five years, Balanced Risk 8 returned 12.7%, while the IA Volatility Managed sector gained 18.5% over the same time period. Over the last year, it lost 10.2%, while the sector fell 1.7%.

Invesco calls time on six funds with under £20m in assets

Balanced Risk 10 has also underperformed the IA Volatility Managed sector over the short and long term. Its return over a five-year and one-year period is a gain of 13.1% and loss of 13.5%, respectively.

Over the last three years, the fund has seen its size dwindle from £106.7m in assets in January 2020 to £43.3m at present.

Last month, Invesco announced the closure of six funds with less than £20m in AUM. These included the Global Emerging Markets Bond, Euro High Yield Bond, Global Unconstrained Bond, Responsible Emerging Markets Innovators Equity and Sustainable Emerging Markets Structured Equity.